Vanessa Hudgens' Dog Darla Is A Fashion Icon Just Like Her Mom

Shutterstock | 3586184

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Celebrity pets often amass hoards of admirers that rival those of their famous parents, and that's particularly true for Vanessa Hudgens' dog Darla. The poodle mix has taken her mom's Instagram by storm, with fans pouring in immense amounts of love and likes every time she posts the sweet pup.

While goofy joint selfies are abundant on The Princess Switch star's page, what we're really noticing is their cute matching outfits brimming with Hollywood (and doggy!) fashion.

Scroll to see some of their adorable pics!

The Latest

SCOTUS Approval Rises After Justice Stephen Breyer's Retirement Announcement

Khloe Kardashian Poses In 'GOOD American' Denim

Joe Biden Comes Out Strongly Against Defunding Police

Lily Collins Talks Peyton Manning Mentioning 'Emily In Paris' On 'SNL'

Nancy Pelosi Sends Chilling Warning To US Athletes In Beijing

Twinning On Instagram

instagram | Vanessa Hudgens

We love nothing more than seeing the glamorous duo twinning in stylish apparel on Hudgens' feed. The gorgeous actress provided a perfect example with a cute photo of herself and Darla in yellow raincoats, the pup's one sporting a bone decoration on the back. Their matching outfits also included purple bottoms, with Darla rocking stripes and her mom going unpatterned in lilac leisure co-ord.

"Darla and I matched today. 😳 I’m that dog mom lol," Hudgens wrote in the caption.

The High School Musical alumn also included a mirror selfie of her full outfit, which she topped off with a zebra-print bucket hat to complement her white boots and purse.

Going festive just after New Year's Eve in a semi-sheer black catsuit with a cut-out top and covered in glittery studs, Hudgens slipped a beige faux-fur coat over her shoulders to match Darla's sweater. Their "cozy" party look garnered over 458,000 likes from followers.

For some cuteness overload, check out the girls twinning in teddy bear costumes for Halloween 2020. Looking adorable in a beige onesie complete with a hood and ears, Hudgens took Darla for a walk in a similar outfit, with a pink plaid bow adding a pop color to her ensemble.

Celebrities

'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' Thylane Blondeau Shares Risque Topless Snaps

'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' Thylane Blondeau Shares Risque Topless Snaps

By Stacy Carey

Holidays In Style

instagram | Vanessa Hudgens

Speaking of Halloween, Hudgens and Darla proved they have what it takes to win "best costume" that year with their creative rendition of Catwoman and Batman. Slaying in a latex catsuit complete with a face mask, the 33-year-old movie star dressed up her dog in bat wings, quipping on Instagram: "Who needs a Batman when u can have a Batdog 😂🖤."

Another Halloween 2020 look that we loved was Darla's skeleton hooded onesie. "Darla hates me for putting her hood on 😂😈👻," her mom shared, but we thought it was spooky how sweet she looked.

The duo served up style that Christmas as well, showing off their cozy Christmas sweaters while curled up on the couch with Hudgens' bestie, singer Georgia Magree, and her dog.

Darla had her holiday cheer on last Christmas, too, melting hearts on Instagram in a reindeer onesie with festive plaid antlers.

Alexandra Daddario And Sydney Sweeney Rock Short Shorts While Posing Atop A Massive Tree In Hawaii

Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Her Athleticism In Sheer-Paneled Shorts During Grueling Workout

Boho Cuties

instagram | Vanessa Hudgens

While they certainly have Halloween and Christmas down pat, Hudgens and Darla can pull off any look, including boho. Taking a cue from her mom, the poodle stepped out for a walk rocking a flower in her hair, sending boho-chic vibes all over mom's feed.

Here's some more of their boho fashion to brighten up your day.

Beach Babes

instagram | Vanessa Hudgens

As far as canine companions go, Darla seems pretty chill. The poodle definitely knows how to unwind and look fabulous while doing it, showing class in a tropical-themed snap back in May 2020. In the picture, she relaxed on a chaise lounge chair with a coconut cocktail cup in front, and we couldn't help but envy her swag.

The girls shared more of their summer fun during a boating trip last May, going nautical as they soaked up the sun on a yacht deck.

Selfie Queens

instagram | Vanessa Hudgens

Their selfie game always on point, the duo is regularly spoiling fans with plenty of cute snaps to admire. Their sweet selfies were frequent especially during lockdown when Hudgens amused herself by trying on chic swimwear while spending time indoors.

"Jus me and my baby gurrrrl," she captioned a shot of herself rocking a front-tie bikini top, a beach hat, and a face full of makeup. Darla, of course, was right by her side on the couch.

Mixing things up, the actress went glam in a yellow floral bikini top with corduroy pants and braided pigtails. "Another day after another meal. I think I might make this a daily thing lol we will seeeee," she wrote.

Hudgens looked flawless on both occasions but what truly did it for us was the way Darla seemed to mirror her facial expressions in the pics.

How They Met

instagram | Vanessa Hudgens

While we're not sure how old Darla is, the poodle has been a part of Hudgens' life since 2014. Speaking to Collider in 2018 while she was promoting her movie Dog Days, the actress shared the touching story of how she got the pup, who originally belonged to her then-boyfriend Austin Butler's mother.

“What happened is that my boyfriend’s mom lived in an apartment building and, in the thick of summer, day in and day out, she would see, on her neighbor’s balcony, a little dog,” she explained. “There was no food or water for her, and she was out there for hours on end.”

“Finally, she knocked on their door and was like, ‘If you guys can’t take care of the dog, let me take care of it,’ and they gave her the dog,” Hudgens continued. “So, when she passed away, me and Austin took Darla in, and she’s just been our little angel.”

Fans recently got to see Darla making the most of her new home in a video tour of Hudgens' historic Los Feliz home for Architectural Digest. Joining her mom for a professional photoshoot in the magazine feature as well, Darla stole the show.

Read Next

Must Read

Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Her Athleticism In Sheer-Paneled Shorts During Grueling Workout

Penelope Cruz, 46, Flaunts Killer Physique In A Black Bikini And Sheer Cover-Up

Winter Olympics: America's Mikaela Shiffrin Youngest Ever Gold Medalist In Women's Slalom

Anna Kendrick's Best Kristen Stewart Impression

Halle Berry, 54, Flaunts Sculpted Abs In A Sports Bra While Posing With Her Trainer On Fitness Friday

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.