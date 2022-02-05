Vanessa Hudgens' Dog Darla Is A Fashion Icon Just Like Her Mom

Celebrity pets often amass hoards of admirers that rival those of their famous parents, and that's particularly true for Vanessa Hudgens' dog Darla. The poodle mix has taken her mom's Instagram by storm, with fans pouring in immense amounts of love and likes every time she posts the sweet pup.

While goofy joint selfies are abundant on The Princess Switch star's page, what we're really noticing is their cute matching outfits brimming with Hollywood (and doggy!) fashion.

