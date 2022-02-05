Vanessa Hudgens' Dog Darla Is A Fashion Icon Just Like Her Mom

While we're not sure how old Darla is, the poodle has been a part of Hudgens' life since 2014. Speaking to Collider in 2018 while she was promoting her movie Dog Days, the actress shared the touching story of how she got the pup, who originally belonged to her then-boyfriend Austin Butler's mother.
“What happened is that my boyfriend’s mom lived in an apartment building and, in the thick of summer, day in and day out, she would see, on her neighbor’s balcony, a little dog,” she explained. “There was no food or water for her, and she was out there for hours on end.”
“Finally, she knocked on their door and was like, ‘If you guys can’t take care of the dog, let me take care of it,’ and they gave her the dog,” Hudgens continued. “So, when she passed away, me and Austin took Darla in, and she’s just been our little angel.”
Fans recently got to see Darla making the most of her new home in a video tour of Hudgens' historic Los Feliz home for Architectural Digest. Joining her mom for a professional photoshoot in the magazine feature as well, Darla stole the show.