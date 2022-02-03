NBA Rumors: Knicks, Kings Could Engage In 'Star Swap' Featuring Julius Randle & De'Aaron Fox

Sports
JB Baruelo

Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, veteran power forward Julius Randle was viewed as one of the most important players on the New York Knicks roster. Randle was just coming off a breakout season that persuaded the Knicks to give him a massive contract extension last summer. However, after he was involved in a controversy with their fans and struggled earlier this season, Randle suddenly became the odd man out in Big Apple.

The Knicks may not be actively trading Randle but according to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York, they are open to moving him "for the right return."

Julius Randle To Sacramento Kings

In a recent article, Matthew Coloma of Fansided's Sir Charles In Charge named three potential landing spots for Randle before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. These include the Sacramento Kings. According to Coloma, the Knicks and the Kings could engage in a star swap featuring Randle and De'Aaron Fox.

"A star swap in De’Aaron Fox for Julius Randle could be interesting for both sides, filling a position of need for both teams," Coloma wrote. "The Knicks get the star PG they haven’t had in decades and the Kings pair a star forward with their two young guards Tyrese Haliburton and rookie Davion Mitchell."

De'Aaron Fox Addresses Knicks' Backcourt Issue

Swapping Randle for Fox should be a no-brainer for the Knicks. Fox may have his own struggle earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, but he would still be an interesting addition to the Knicks' roster, especially after the offseason addition of Kemba Walker turned out to be a massive failure. Fox would give the Knicks a long-term answer at the starting point guard position.

Aside from being an incredible playmaker, Fox is also a very reliable scoring option and a decent perimeter defender. This season, he's averaging 21.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.8 percent from the field.

De'Aaron Fox Gets A Fresh Start In New York

Fox may not have shown a strong indication that he's no longer happy in Sacramento, but parting ways with the Kings might be what's best for his NBA career. Though he's still considered as one of their franchise cornerstones, the Kings' decision to use the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to select Davion Mitchell showed that they aren't heavily invested in Fox as their main guy. The proposed trade would allow Fox to have a fresh start on a team that is in dire need of a backcourt boost.

Aside from helping him unleash his hidden potential, the Knicks would also give Fox the opportunity to play for a big-market team.

Why The Kings Would Make The Trade

For the Kings, the potential deal would help them address the logjam in their backcourt while providing a major boost in their frontcourt. With Fox gone, the Kings could promote Mitchell to the starting lineup. Giving him more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor would speed up his development into a legitimate superstar in the league.

Randle may not perfectly fit the timelines of Mitchell and Tyrese Haliburton but at 27, he would have enough productive years left in his career to see both guards turn into All-Stars.

