NBA Rumors: Knicks, Kings Could Engage In 'Star Swap' Featuring Julius Randle & De'Aaron Fox

Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, veteran power forward Julius Randle was viewed as one of the most important players on the New York Knicks roster. Randle was just coming off a breakout season that persuaded the Knicks to give him a massive contract extension last summer. However, after he was involved in a controversy with their fans and struggled earlier this season, Randle suddenly became the odd man out in Big Apple.

The Knicks may not be actively trading Randle but according to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York, they are open to moving him "for the right return."