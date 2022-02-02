Roman Reigns lost via disqualification to Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble and also cost Brock Lesnar the WWE Championship.
Roman Reigns Vs Seth Rollins Finish At The Royal Rumble Was Changed Last Minute
Roman Reigns Was Originally Booked To Defeat Seth Rollins
Roman Reigns lost to Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble event via disqualification. Under WWE's rules, however, a title can not change hands on a disqualification or count-out, so Reigns retained his WWE Universal Championship. Reigns had Rollins locked in a guillotine choke but he refused to let go of the hold after Rollins grabbed the bottom rope. The referee disqualified Reigns for not releasing the hold by the time he counted to 5.
The original finish of the match, however, was to be Reigns defeating Rollins. There was a lot of indecision backstage, however, and the match finish was changed last minute. Scroll down to reveal what led to the change.
Vince McMahon Changed The Finish To Roman Reigns Vs Seth Rollins Last Minute
Vince McMahon reportedly changed the finish to the match last-minute. This was addressed by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.
"Vince changed the finish because when the decision was made to do all those chairshots at the end, Vince thought that was too much to do to Seth Rollins to destroy him like that," Meltzer said.
The decision to have Rollins win the match via disqualification may also have been influenced by Shane McMahon, who was working backstage at the show as a producer. Shane was at one point scheduled to be in a program with Rollins leading to a match at WrestleMania. Those plans may have just been scrapped, however. Scroll down to reveal more.
Shane McMahon Has Backstage Heat In WWE
Shane McMahon reportedly rubbed several people the wrong way backstage during the Royal Rumble. According to reports from Ringside News, Fightful, and the Wrestling Observer, Shane was argumentative backstage and pushed for him and his planned storyline with Seth Rollins to take center stage in the Royal Rumble match itself. Others didn't want Rollins in the Rumble match as they felt it wouldn't make sense given all the chair shots he took from Reigns earlier in the show.
The McMahon-Rollins storyline was then supposed to begin during the Elimination Chamber match later this month in Saudi Arabia. That does not appear to be happening now either, however. Scroll down to reveal more.
Shane McMahon Removed From The Elimination Chamber Match
On WWE RAW this week, the participants for the Elimination Chamber match were announced. Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship in the chamber against 5 challengers. The first challenger announced was Brock Lesnar, who was beaten by Lashley at the Royal Rumble but only after interference from Roman Reigns. The second participant announced for the chamber match was Seth Rollins. The final 3 challengers all had to qualify to enter the match. Austin Theory qualified by defeating Kevin Owens, Riddle qualified by defeating Otis, and AJ Styles qualified by defeating Rey Mysterio. Shane McMahon was never mentioned and appears to not be in the match at all.
As it turns out, Shane McMahon is likely not participating in WrestleMania this year either. Scroll down to reveal more.
Shane McMahon Quietly 'Let Go' From WWE
Reportedly, Shane McMahon's antics backstage during the Royal Rumble were so bad, he has quietly been let go from the company owned by his family. Steve Carrier of Ringside News Tweeted out on Wednesday that he's been told Shane is off all upcoming shows.
“There is a lot going on with Shane McMahon. He is now off RAW, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania,” Carrier tweeted. “A tenured source within the company told us that Vince McMahon is also quietly using the term ‘let go’ to describe the situation.”
So it does not appear as though Shane will be wrestling Seth Rollins at WrestleMania or anyone else in WWE anytime soon.