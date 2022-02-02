Roman Reigns Vs Seth Rollins Finish At The Royal Rumble Was Changed Last Minute

Vince McMahon reportedly changed the finish to the match last-minute. This was addressed by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

"Vince changed the finish because when the decision was made to do all those chairshots at the end, Vince thought that was too much to do to Seth Rollins to destroy him like that," Meltzer said.

The decision to have Rollins win the match via disqualification may also have been influenced by Shane McMahon, who was working backstage at the show as a producer. Shane was at one point scheduled to be in a program with Rollins leading to a match at WrestleMania. Those plans may have just been scrapped, however. Scroll down to reveal more.