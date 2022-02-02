Erin Andrews' Dating History: Her Husband & Celebrity Exes

Andrews didn't wait too long to get over the Hollywood hunk. The sportscaster began seeing her future husband, Jarret Stoll, almost immediately after, with the couple dating for three years before getting engaged in 2015. Although the relationship seemingly hit a roadblock when the Canadian athlete was arrested on drug charges that April, leading to a breakup, the two eventually patched things up and moved on with the wedding, which was held on a mountain top in Montana in June 2017.

Of the gorgeous ceremony, Andrews told Harper's Bazaar: "Our favorite creation was the floral chandeliers, they were the centerpieces of the night. I wanted to steal one and take it back to LA with us, but that wasn’t happening. The tables and place settings were simple, mountain modern and elegant. We loved the colors, the style, and the personal touches."

Andrews and Stoll have now been married for four years. Although the TV personality keeps her Instagram mostly job-focused, she occasionally treats fans to sweet photos of her hubby and their golden retriever, Howard.

Likewise, the two-time Stanley Cup winner has shared pictures of his beautiful wife, although he hasn't really been active on Insta since they got hitched.