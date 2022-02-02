Miley Cyrus Is All Legs In Pantless 'Bananas' Photo

Miley Cyrus is a wild pop princess in a pantless photoshoot that features her flexing her flawless legs while surrounded by loads of bananas.

Putting her body on display is nothing new for the singer-actress, as she has become quite the advocate for body positivity and self-love.

The tongue-in-cheek photoshoot, done for Interview magazine, had a very whimsical vibe and also came with a video featuring an array of sexy stylings. For the cover, Miley went topless and cheerfully showed off her ta-tas!

Scroll down to see the photos.