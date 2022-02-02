Miley Cyrus Is All Legs In Pantless 'Bananas' Photo

Miley Cyrus is a wild pop princess in a pantless photoshoot that features her flexing her flawless legs while surrounded by loads of bananas.

Putting her body on display is nothing new for the singer-actress, as she has become quite the advocate for body positivity and self-love.

The tongue-in-cheek photoshoot, done for Interview magazine, had a very whimsical vibe and also came with a video featuring an array of sexy stylings. For the cover, Miley went topless and cheerfully showed off her ta-tas!

Scroll down to see the photos.

This SH*T Is Bananas

"Let me hear you say, this shit is bananas B-A-N-A-N-A-S 🍌💛🍌💛🍌," Miley captioned an Instagram post, where the singer is seen sandwiched between two trees.

Wearing fuchsia pink Versace platforms with lilac-colored leg warmers and a yellow bodysuit, she stretched out her long gams, with a half-eaten banana in her hand, all while lounging around next to a pile of peeled bananas.

Sweet And Sexy

The magazine feature, which was done back in October 2021, also showcases the popstar in several other fashion looks that perfectly captured Miley's sweet and sexy personality.

The Plastic Hearts singer is known for being a wild child. While she may have started as a wholesome Disney star in Hannah Montana, the now 29-year-old superstar has evolved into a full-grown woman who no longer conforms to society's outdated expectations.

Although she had admitted in a previous interview that her Disney role had triggered her to have an identity crisis, it didn't take long for her to find her footing and conquer the music charts again.

Miley Cyrus Topless Cover Photo

For the cover photo of the Fall 2021 issue, Miley lets her girls out in a cheery pose, where she is seen wearing a green Gucci feathered coat and pushing her breasts together, while a magnified photo of her freeing the nips lay atop.

As for makeup and hair, they kept the style simple and undone, with peachy lips and curly, natural waves on the hair. Very fitting for the earthy and quirky shoot, which was done in Miley's own Nashville farm.

On Performing Again

In the interview, Miley shared her delight in performing again after some time off because of the pandemic.

"It felt like jumping out of an airplane in front of 100,000 people. It brings back that tingle of fear, or maybe anxiety, which I haven’t felt in a while. But it reminded me, again, of how all of that’s erased when you perform. There’s so much less judgment in a live music setting than exists anywhere else at the moment." 

