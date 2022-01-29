Simone Biles In Bikini 'May Contain Tequila'

Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been proving her sense of humor is up there with her bikini game. The 24-year-old Gold Medal winner is a firm favorite with her swimwear posts on Instagram, and one, in particular, has been catching attention. Simone was all Hot Girl Summer with a girlfriend as she posted back in August 2021, with the photo showing gal pal fun now sitting at over 500,000 likes.

Simone was fresh from bowing out of the Tokyo Olympics, although fans are here for the Ohio native whether she's competing or not. Ahead, see the photo, plus Simone's best.

The Latest

Kate Beckinsale & Her Cat Clive Twin In White Tulle & Tiaras

Fun Ideas For Your Galentine’s Day Party

'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Vanessa Hudgens’ Relationship History From Zac Efron To Cole Tucker

'He Can Take Criticism Without Being A Crybaby': Shaquille O'Neal Praises Joel Embiid While Calling Out 'Soft' Ben Simmons

Bikini With Tequila Vibes

Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the photo. Biles and her swimsuit posts come legendary on the humor front. Prior to the pandemic, the Athleta face told her fans "how to get a bikini body" - the solution was to "put a bikini on your body."

Shot indoors and with a friend hugging her, Simone posed all smiles as she low-key flaunted her ripped physique while in a pastel tie-dye bikini. The feisty brunette hinted at major alcohol action - "may contain tequila," she wrote as the photo also took in her bikini-clad friend. More after the snap.

Fashion

Helena Christensen In Bathing Suit Takes An Ice Cold Dip

Danish Model Flaunts Abs In Floral Print Bikinis

By chisom

See More Photos Below

The response was actually pretty interesting as fans zoomed in on Simone's feet. A fair few seemed to be asking where the toes are - "Where your toes," one user wrote, with another asking similar. Biles tends not to make Photoshop headlines. The girlfriend to NFL player Jonathan Owens also had one fan asking: "What's wrong with yo foot my g."

Biles quickly followed up with a romantic sunset shot of herself and Owens, although it wasn't long until she was back in her promo shoes.

Zendaya Dazzles In Sweeping Knits From Christian Siriano

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Earning Her Cash Like A Pro

Shutterstock | 265000070

Simone once came as a Nike face, joining sporting faces including Serena Williams in fronting the king-pin brand. She's since ditched Nike for female-geared Athleta, though, with an August 2021 post seeing her posing in skintight leggings and a tank as she wrote:

"How has it only been two weeks since Tokyo? 😯Since I've been home, I've just been reminded over and over of how grateful I am for my support system. Put your mental health first. That's more important than any other medal you could win. Thank you @athleta and my community for being on this ride with me. ❤️ #PowerOfShe #ad."

Instagram Loves Her

Simone boasts 6.8 million IG followers. Her account is followed by gymnasts Nastia Liukin and Aly Raisman, plus celebs including Hailey Bieber and Selma Blair.

Read Next

Must Read

Chanel West Coast Maintains Her Toned Legs With This Workout

Kate Beckinsale Is All Legs Poolside With Her Adorable Cat Willow

Noah Cyrus Shows Some Skin In See-Through Black Bodysuit

'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' Thylane Blondeau Slays In An Orange Bikini

Alexandra Daddario And Sydney Sweeney Rock Short Shorts While Posing Atop A Massive Tree In Hawaii

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.