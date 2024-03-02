Dates are some of the most romantic and spicey affairs to come across and experience. It can either go very well or end at the other spectrum of things. However, when it comes to getting roofied, it truly can make for a terrifying experience.

Lately, there has been an increasing amount of cases reported about people’s drinks getting spiked, resulting in an unfortunate ending we’re all too well aware of. However, a user on Reddit seems to have had her mind blown over a solution to have a spike-free date. Take note, because this might actually come in handy!

In a Reddit post titled: “Something my date did the other night BLEW MY MIND!” a woman who was 21 years old at the time narrated her story about a gesture that changed everything. The user with the name ‘TwoXChromosomes’ on the platform began by recalling meeting her date for the night on Bumble. A few conversations later, she was swooning over him and they decided to meet up. Per the user, it all turned out to be ‘great’ as they spent approximately 4-5 hours learning about each other and exploring the potential chemistry they had.

After spending a grand time together, the duo decided to go out for drinks later that evening as noted by the user. That’s when the story really began with her heading off to use the bathroom. But, she had an itching yet pressing concern: What if he’d spike her drink?

She said, “I needed to go to the bathroom. But, I didn’t trust him enough to leave my drink unattended [because duh, it was our first meeting].” She remembered wracking her brain for solutions and thought she could perhaps cover her drink with a cloth. However, to her, it wasn’t a strong solution as one could easily remove the cover in her absence; nonchalantly proceeding to roofie her.

She appeared to be torn between using the bathroom immediately with the obvious risk factor present or waiting until she was safe at home. With this in mind, the woman decided to tell him she’d wait to use the restroom.

Her date for the evening seemed to have picked up on her concerns. The user claimed he gestured towards a waiter at the restaurant and said, “Hey it’s our first date. Can you take our drinks and hold them while she goes to the bathroom and bring them back when she’s back?” This left the user utterly gobsmacked and perhaps even smitten.

She said, “WHEN I TELL YOU IN MY HEAD MY JAW DROPPED!!!! I have never had a guy do that for me before or I have never heard of a guy doing that for any woman before.” The user was utterly touched by his gentleman-like suggestion and his obvious concern for her safety.

Naturally, they appeared to have had a beautiful and romantic evening and continued to go on a few other dates later on. Nonetheless, this is a lovely precaution to consider when going on blind dates.