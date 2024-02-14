Prince Harry is 'At Risk' of Making a 'Big Statement' Amid Plans to Return to Meet Father: Expert

Prince Harry is likely to return to the United Kingdom to meet his ailing father, King Charles, who's been diagnosed with (some type of) cancer. He recently visited the Monarch for about 25 hours and left for America to join his wife, Meghan Markle, and two children. However, some have been speculating he'd make a 'big statement' about "The Firm" in the coming weeks.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Jelonek

The Duke of Sussex will be heading back to London ahead of the tenth-anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games set to take place at St. Paul's Cathedral. However, it's still unclear if he'd once again visit his father on this trip, as one relationship expert weighed in on the consequences of not reuniting.

#PrinceHarry didn’t want to be ‘in the same room’ as Queen Camilla while visiting King Charles: reporthttps://t.co/isdfeKeeN2 pic.twitter.com/yJhuOefDj4 — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) February 13, 2024

The royal family rift doesn't seem to be resolved anytime soon. In fact, King Charles' ill-health added more tension to the already complicated relationships. Expert Louella Alderson spoke exclusively to The Mirror and said, "It would be a big statement if Harry came to the UK and didn't see King Charles while he was undergoing treatment for cancer."

Amid the ongoing royal family feud, Prince Harry has distanced himself from the rest of the members. The Duke of Sussex also detailed some more insights in his tell-all book Spare, highlighting differences between him and his brother Prince William, and several unpleasant incidents between his wife Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex



Arrived in UK to Visit King Charles.pic.twitter.com/NJ1jEEUFMl — My Opinion - Sussex Warrior 🐊 (@my_opnion) February 6, 2024

The expert stressed that Harry not visiting King Charles on this trip would further cement the issues. "It could indicate their relationship is very strained, potentially beyond the point of repair. They may need more time for their emotions to settle and for the wounds to heal before truly attempting to rebuild their relationship," continued Alderson.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Meanwhile, the expert added Harry would have more opportunities to reconcile and reconnect with family during this trip. "Family illnesses can often bring people back together and create an opportunity for reconciliation," Alderson asserted. She added that the father-son duo may likely have conversations that'd lead to healing broken bonds.

"The anniversary celebrations at St Paul's Cathedral may provide a chance for Harry and his father to have further private conversations and work towards healing their relationship," the relationship expert said. "It's likely that Harry and Charles will meet up, and if this does happen, it would likely be seen as a positive step towards repairing their relationship."

A royal author named Omid Scobie shared his perspective on the royal family rift after the release of Spare. He told PEOPLE, "I saw Harry's release of Spare as his last attempt at telling his family how he's felt for years. Because clearly, there's never been an open enough forum to have these conversations or share these feelings."

The author added that while Harry broke away for his freedom, someone had to remain behind to save the crown. "These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

However, the relationship expert said Harry has to make more than one trip to mend his bond with his father. "The issues between them are unlikely to be resolved in a couple of visits. The wounds are deep, and it would likely take more time and effort for a true reconciliation to occur."