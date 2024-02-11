Meghan Markle Flaunts Authority Over Prince Harry With This ‘Intentional’ Move

Meghan Markle recently flaunted her assertive side, revealing that she’s "in charge" of Prince Harry through a deliberate and calculated move during the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Kingston, Jamaica. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex graced the event with their presence, emitting an aura of affectionate togetherness. While the couple appeared smitten and in love on the red carpet, a skilled body language expert deciphered the subtle hints that indicated at Meghan’s dominant role. Body language expert Judi James dissected the Sussexes’ public display of affection, highlighting Meghan’s intentional gestures that subtly indicated her dominance. The carefully orchestrated hand-holding and celebrity power couple poses were meant to convey that Meghan is at the front foot of their union. James emphasized Meghan’s "touch rituals," such as placing her hand on Harry’s chest during conversations and guiding him by touching his arm and flaunting a sense of "loving ownership" and control.

"Meghan's elegant movements make her look confident and assured," remarked James, highlighting the deliberate and purposeful nature of Meghan’s body language. As per The Mirror, the experts also pointed out her strategic positioning with, "one hand placed carefully on Harry's torso with the hand flat and fingers pointing upward." It signaled a subtle yet powerful assertion of control. Also, her "purr glance" at the cameras exuded the aura of ownership and possession. She added, "There are intentional gestures. Harry and Meghan, and Meghan in particular, have opted for a display of affectionate togetherness here, very carefully holding hands and posing like a celebrity power couple." As per James’ observation there was a contrast differest between the duo’s nature as Meghan seemed confidence at the event but Prince Harry appeared more "awkward."

🇯🇲 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Jamaica! Prince Harry and lovely wife Meghan attended the premiere of the Bob Marley film, One Love at the Carib Theatre in Kingston, Jamaica on Tuesday night, January 23.

📹 credits to Paramount pictures France. #Dukeofsussex #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/kRtDdbpenK — MimiRoche (@Mimicinque) January 29, 2024

As per People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s surprise appearance at the Bob Marley premiere was a momentous occasion. Meghan donned a stylish black spaghetti strap top paired with a Carolina Herrera skirt and Jennifer Meyer earrings, and walked hand-in-hand with Harry, who opted for a suit without a tie. The couple indulged with fellow attendees, including Ziggy Marley, and posed for pictures with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Brian Robbins, the president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, and his wife Tracy James.

Their alluring presence at the premiere was a result of a personal invitation from the Robbins family, with whom Meghan and Harry share a close friendship. The event not only celebrated the iconic Bob Marley but also provided a platform for Meghan to assert her role as a leading force in the royal couple's public appearances. The intentional moves and subtle cues showcased Meghan Markle's influence and control, making it clear that she holds a prominent position in their high-profile relationship.