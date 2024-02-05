Here's Why Royal Expert Labeled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle As 'Hypocrites'

A royal expert doubts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's intentions for supporting the cyber-bullying campaign. The Duke and Duchess have been accused of being "hypocrites" as the couple voiced their concern in a speech on online bullies. Meanwhile, they have also experienced financial blows amid their Netflix deal renewal.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

The royal couple was a united front against cyber-bullying as they are helping fund projects for better online safety. Their Archewell Foundation is among 14 groups and charities giving a combined $2 million in funding, per BBC. The Duke of Sussex said, "This is exactly why we do what we do." Meanwhile, Markle stressed the negative impact of online hate comments.

However, according to the royal biographer and expert Angela Levin, they are "hypocrites." Speaking to GB News presenter Nana Akua, she explained, "They come up and said they're really concerned about children bullying and cyber-bullying and [that] it's a terrible thing to do. Perhaps they shouldn't have done bullying," adding, "You know, again, it's this hypocrisy that they have that makes it very difficult to believe them."

Meanwhile, the couple is neck-deep in financial obligations, with one expert believing they are facing "challenges." After stepping down from the royal status in 2020, Harry and Markle were determined to get financially independent and landed some lucrative deals. But, unfortunately, their exclusive $25 million partnership with Spotify was axed after Markle's podcast Archetypes failed to garner the ratings and satisfy listeners, per The Mirror. Later, it was also reported that their Netflix deal was on the verge of suspension due to a lack of engaging content.

A Netflix spokesperson clarified their deal wasn't ending "anytime soon." They said, "The bond with Archewell Productions is one we deeply value. Harry and Meghan launched as Netflix's most spectacular documentary debut to date. Our exciting journey with them isn't ending anytime soon."

Despite this, their most crucial staff members have left their production company lately. Bennett Levine, the manager of Archewell Productions, exited the firm, which was reported to be a fresh blow for the Sussexs. Apparently, Levine was the 17th member of staff to quit working for the royals.

PR expert Ryan McCormick claimed, "Bennett Levine leaving appears to be an indication of chaos behind the scenes. The Mirror reported in 2023 that Harry and Meghan worked just ONE hour a week at Archewell. One hour a week is 2.5% of a typical 40-hour week most people work."

McCormick added, "That shows a considerable lack of effort and commitment. You can't expect employees to be their best if you're not willing to set a good example. This could have been a reason why Levine left."

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, further damaged the "royal image" as the book practically attacked several family members. As part of a survey conducted from January 5 to 6, 2023, revealed that the Duke's popularity has fallen to its lowest point since YouGov began tracking it more than a decade ago, per TIME.