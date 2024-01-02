Joe Biden Says His New Year's Resolution is 'To Come Back Next Year'

President Joe Biden recently expressed optimism, highlighting the United States' resurgence and its enhanced capability to lead, notwithstanding his persistently low approval ratings and the ongoing economic challenges plaguing the nation, while also articulating what his New Year's resolution was— to 'come back' in 2024. Leading up to the midnight countdown to 2024, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden made a remote appearance via satellite from their beach retreat in St. Croix on ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve program, as per Mediaite. A journalist inquired about the President's intentions or goals for the New Year ahead. To this, Biden replied, "To come back next year. That’s the biggest one right now."

Biden's six-day vacation involved a private stay at the lavish seaside residence in St. Croix that is owned by Bill and Connie Neville. His upcoming reelection bid in 2024 is also expected to be fiercely contested, according to a report from the New York Post. As he prepares for an anticipated competitive election year, he continues to gear up for the challenges ahead.

Subsequently, upon watching the clip of Biden conversing with the reporter, Fox & Friends co-host Pete Hegseth suggested that the President's resolution might humorously be summarized as 'staying alive.' There have been ongoing discussions by rival politicians regarding Biden's age and his suitability to persist in his role as president, as highlighted by The Wrap.

In addition, Johnny Jones remarked positively on Biden's emphasis regarding his 'biggest' resolution, appreciating the President's choice of words. Subsequently, Jones proceeded to offer his suggestions regarding what he believed Biden's resolutions should be: “Don’t let the dog bite as many people, don’t let the kids get in as much trouble." Jones was referencing President Biden's dog, Commander, and the legal challenges faced by his son, Hunter Biden.

Joe Biden arrived on a visit to

Virgin Islands. Local residents shouted “congratulations” on the New Year towards the president. Opinions are divided: some believe that provocateurs acted, others claim that this is the real attitude of local residents. 🤧 pic.twitter.com/6yY7J40JdM — 🌕 Mister_Nikita_X 🫶 (@Mister_Nikita_X) January 2, 2024

Moreover, during Sunday's segment, CNN's Dana Bash directed inquiries regarding the resolution to former Biden communications director Kate Bedingfield and political analyst Scott Jennings. "We love a New Year's resolution we can keep. Look, it is absolutely going to be a rocky and challenging, and close campaign. I don't think there is any doubt about that, I certainly don't think anybody in the Biden operation has any doubt about that. It's going to be a challenging campaign," Bedingfield responded. She stated her belief that currently, voters might not be fully engaged but one could anticipated a surge in their attention and involvement in the months ahead, as reported by Fox News.

Reacting to Biden's comment, Jennings said, "I don't bet on politicians, only horses. I'm from Kentucky. I have to say, the president is not looking too good in the barn. So I don't know if I would bet on it or not." Meanwhile, a series of recent polls indicate Biden falling behind Donald Trump in pivotal swing states, as well as in theoretical head-to-head matchups for the general election. Simultaneously, Republicans voiced disapproval, condemning the President for vacationing in the Caribbean while a persistent crisis unfolded at the southern border.

