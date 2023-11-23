Jimmy Kimmel, the funny host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, decided to crack some jokes about President Joe Biden's age. Kimmel, however, made things interesting by turning it into a game and asking the audience to guess if certain everyday items were older or younger than the 81-year-old President. Kimmel, known for wearing many hats in the entertainment world, like that of a TV host, comedian, writer, producer, and even a political commentator, kept the laughter rolling with this gag.

Kimmel had a blast poking fun at how the President's age has become a big political fuss. After his birthday, it was like Americans got an opportunity to chat openly about just how old the POTUS is. "Every time Joe Biden has a birthday, it feels like a political misstep. Why would you do that? You’re old enough!" said Kimmel. Seems like Biden's age is getting everyone all worked up.

“That’s right, President Biden today celebrated his 81st birthday, but not as much as Republicans did.”

As Biden ages, the political discourse about a maximum age limit for presidents has taken hold of the nation. Kimmel, too, took a hilarious jab, claiming Biden was not just the record holder for the oldest President but practically older than 'just about everything in the world.' However, Kimmel lightened the mood by diving into a game session with the audience. It was a fun-filled quiz show where Kimmel’s entertaining questions kept the crowd engaged and chuckling along the way.

As per Fox News, Kimmel said, "I’m going to name an item, you’re going to guess if Joe Biden is older or younger than it, okay?" Then, the TV show host continued, "Joe Biden born November 20th, 1942, is he older or younger than Tupperware?" To this, the audience nailed their response when they said the current POTUS was older than Tupperware, which was invented in 1946, and the Slinky, which was invented in 1943. However, it turned out that Biden is a bit younger than cornflakes since it was invented in the year 1906.

Is Joe Biden older or younger than these items!? pic.twitter.com/JSNQV4sQUi — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 21, 2023

Moving on, Biden's age was also compared to how long the Betty Crocker's cake mix has been on the market. As it turns out, the mix was first introduced in the year 1949, meaning Biden was around 7 years old at the time. There was more to add to this fun; according to The Wrap, Kimmel dropped another question, revealing that Biden shares a birth year with the two-ply toilet paper invention. These quirky facts truly have the potential to make up some hilarious headlines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden)

Furthermore, just when the audience thought the comparisons were over, Kimmel came in with yet another question about this surprising item: "Finally, one more item, kitty litter, is Biden older or younger than kitty litter?" Surprisingly, the audience figured out that kitty litter was 'younger' than President Biden. The TV personality also noted that it would make a great slogan for Biden's campaign: "Joe Biden, older than kitty litter!"

