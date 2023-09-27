Joe Biden’s Dog 'Commander' Bites Another Special Agent, Brings Biting Count to and Even 11

President Joe Biden and his family have a special affinity to dogs in general given they own three dogs themselves, namely, Major, Champ, and Commander, per The Sun. All three of these furballs are purebred German Shepherds who dote on the Biden family. In fact, they’re often observed to be taken on walks by the family and sometimes the President himself has been observed to enjoy a routine stroll in the garden with his loyal companion.

Sadly, while dogs are adorable and appear rather comforting and loving, they have had a history of being aggressive with people with whom they aren’t familiar or comfortable. Biden’s two-year-old ‘Commander’ has reportedly bitten a Special Agent, making him his 11th victim, as per CNN.

The unfortunate incident took place around Monday, September 25, evening at the White House in Washington D.C. Anthony Guglielmi, USSS Chief of Communications issued an official report containing details of the ordeal. “Yesterday around 8 p.m., a Secret Service Uniformed Division Police Officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten,” he narrated. Guglielmi added a progress report of the injured agent, “The officer was treated by medical personnel on the complex.” Secret Service Uniformed Division Chief Alfonso M. Dyson personally conveyed the situation of his fellow colleague on Tuesday and revealed that he was “doing OK,” Guglielmi said, per CNN.

Young Commander has been involved in such incidents 10 times earlier [excluding the 11th] in the White House and even at Biden’s residence in Delaware according to US Secret Service email correspondence and other sources, per Forbes. Which included a record of a similar ordeal in November 2022.

In this case, it was even more fatal because an officer was reportedly hospitalized after the dog had bitten the officer's arms and thighs aggressively. In July, Officials from the White House revealed that the president’s family is hard at work to actively avoid any such episode in the future. As a precaution, they’ve even begun exploring numerous new leashing protocols and strict training regimes for their dogs.

With regards to an update on the mentioned precaution, the First Lady’s Communication Director, Elizabeth Alexander shared an official statement. “The First Family continues to work on ways to help Commander handle the often unpredictable nature of the White House grounds.” Alexander further extends Biden’s family’s gratitude to the Secret Service for their immense contributions to the country and the rest of the family.

“The President and the First Lady are incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe.” Apart from this whether or not the pooch is set to be sent back to the Delaware home like his siblings is yet to be confirmed and revealed by representatives of the family.

