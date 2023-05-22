Elon Musk Increases Sleep to 6 Hours Per Night, Citing Brain Strain From His Routine

Elon Musk reveals that he has changed his sleep pattern to avoid low productivity and improve his concentration. In an exclusive interview with David Faber from CNBC, the Tesla, SpaceX, and former Twitter CEO said, “I’ve tried to sleep less, but ... even though I’m awake more hours, I get less done and the brain pain level is bad if I get less than six hours of sleep per night.” Musk has a set routine when it comes to work, and the maverick inventor is known to hustle seven days per week taking only “two or three” vacation days per year. However, he does not want his employees to follow in his 'behavioral' footsteps. Musk added, “I’m also not saying people shouldn’t take vacations, I work seven days a week, but I’m not expecting others to do that.”

Musk was recently spotted at a trance music event held in San José del Cabo, Mexico. According to Daily Mail, the billionaire EDM fan was seen partying with festivalgoers to the music of RÜFÜS DU SOL. This vacation comes a few days after Musk announced NBCUniversal Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter. Musk tweeted the surprising 'changeover': "Excited to announce that I've a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO (chief technology officer), overseeing product, software & sysops."

Introducing the new Twitter CEO, he tweeted: "I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app."

Linda Yaccarino tweeted in response, "Thank you @elonmusk! I’ve long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future. I’m excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!"

Musk took over Twitter as CEO last October after his $44 billion buyout, and since then advertisers have left the micro-blogging platform over concerns that their ads could appear alongside inappropriate content after Musk fired nearly 80% of the company staff. Earlier this year the Tesla founder had acknowledged that Twitter had indeed suffered a massive decline in ad revenue. Yaccarino's takeover will herald a plan to reverse the plunge in ad revenue and also tackle the heavy debt load.

The recent move has thrilled the investors since Tesla's shares have experienced a jump of more than 2 percent after Yaccarino's takeover of Twitter. The new "change of head" has come months after Musk had pledged in December "to step down as the head of Twitter as soon as he found someone 'foolish enough to take the job.'"