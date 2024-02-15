With Record-Breaking Grammy Wins & Super Bowl Debuts, Taylor Swift Announces Surprising Career Shift

Taylor Swift has grown to be one of the most versatile celebrities over time. Her career as a musical prodigy has grown by leaps and bounds. Her many laurels, including record-breaking Grammy wins, VMAs, and more, have enabled her to grow into a more gifted version of herself. Moreover, Swift’s gentle spirit followed by her vigor on stage, makes her a brilliant sight to behold! The Bad Blood singer has been busy with her ongoing Eras Tour and her romantic relationship with NFL’s Travis Kelce. However, now that her boyfriend’s team - the Kansas City Chiefs, has conquered the Super Bowl, many ponder what’s next for Swift. Well, it’s certainly not new music but something more exciting!

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Omar Vega

Swift recently announced the launch of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department at this year's Grammys. This shocking revelation sent her fandom - ‘Swifties,’ into a thrilling frenzy of happiness. Although many anticipated the re-launch of her highly anticipated Reputation album, people were just as content with new music.

I think the Eras Tour was her way of paying homage to all the albums that built her career and legacy but also put it to rest in a way. This new album seems very different and like she’s going to shift the direction of her music. I’m very excited and curious! #TaylorSwift — Cas Malue (@casmalue) February 5, 2024

Nonetheless, things have been hectic for the Back To December singer, especially due to her travel to Kelce’s games. Since his team won the Super Bowl, things have been calmer for both, him and his girlfriend. But Swift took this calm opportunity to announce a brief career shift: she’s writing a book as revealed by The U.S. Sun! What a classic bombshell Swift moment!

Speaking to the publication, her team at TAS Rights Management recently trademarked a few phrases and words from the book. The first book is said to be called “A Girl Named Girl,” reportedly written by Swift when she was at the cusp of her career at just 14 years old. The Cardigan singer hasn’t discussed much about the content of the book, only that its original manuscripts are in the careful grasp of her parents. While nothing is set in stone about the book, it has a shocking genesis involving one of the ocean’s apex predators: a shark!

Speaking to Vogue in 2012, Swift discussed a summary of the upcoming book. She deduced the book to be about a mother who gave birth to a daughter despite wanting a son. Swift claimed that she penned the story when she was living with the rest of her family at Stone Harbor Resort, New Jersey.

you cant convince me that taylor swift ain’t a lyrical genius because how the hell did she write ‘cold as you’ at what 14 years old?!??! — angel 🫶🏻 | peace stan • 04/03 🇸🇬 • 08/06 🇬🇧 (@cowboylikepeace) October 6, 2023

Swift described her alleged room as a “den” that she was scared to get out of after a shark had washed ashore on a sandy beach, striking fear in young Swift. She narrated the ordeal to the publication. Swift recalled, “We lived on this basin where all this magical stuff would happen. One time a dolphin swam into our basin…” Swift continued to reminisce over “a family of otters” that visited her almost every night by the docks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Swift then accounted for the summer that left her glued to her “den.” She said, “One summer, there was a shark that washed up on our dock. I ended up writing a novel that summer because I wouldn’t go in the water.” Swift claimed that the entire reason she made herself write a novel was “Because of a shark!”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Nevertheless, the book is said to have anywhere between 350 to 400 pages. Lastly, Swift revealed that the reason she didn’t pursue the path of a writer was that she’d just discovered music.