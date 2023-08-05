Kim Kardashian Slammed for SKIMS Swimwear being Out of Stock Amid End of Summer Sale

Kim Kardashian is a global icon. Besides her involvement with the popular reality television series, The Kardashians, she's also invested in other endeavors. Her most renowned enterprise is her clothing line. But, it seems like a recent announcement on her official SKIMS page on Instagram may have bothered several of her followers. The page presently has a total of 5.2 Million followers from all over the world.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Has Returned to Her Signature Golden Blonde Hairstyle but Fans Wonder if It’s a Wig

The Kardashians star is a proud ambassador of her own clothing line, SKIMS a luxe brand designed for the utmost comfort and style. It doesn't just include shapewear or comfy clothes, it also comprises some very dapper swimwear enhancing one's experience while in the water. In the new post on her brand's page, the Kardashian herself flaunted some of her own merch alongside the designated models in the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)

She flaunts a stunning coffee-brown two-piece swimsuit with her eyes closed. And accessorized herself with some chunky gold hoops to upscale the outfit. Her hair was tied into a sleek bun as she lay on her side on a beach mat. The two other models sported different designs from the collection as they struck a similar pose.

STARTS NOW: THE @SKIMS END OF SUMMER SALE! Our most-wanted swimwear, clothing, and more at special prices for a very limited time. Shop before everything’s sold out! https://t.co/TIKRPXi4Le pic.twitter.com/oSSArK9H4M — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2023

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Reveals the Minimalist ‘Color Palettes’ She Uses to Style Her Employees' Uniforms

The caption of the post indicated the 'End of Summer Sale' and urged customers to rush to the website to make their purchase before everything gets 'sold out'. A brownie point to this - all the 'special' pieces were on sale but for a limited time.

Also Read: Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper Dresses Up For Fun Girl's Night Out With Kim Kardashian

While the post did highlight a certain sale taking place, fans were unhappy upon learning that several of the said items were no longer available. Her fandom eagerly anticipated a new line of swimwear on the website only to find that their preferred articles of clothing were 'out of stock'.

And so they expressed their disappointment while pointing out the same. "Checked at 12:01 pm ET and everything’s sold out" said one person. "Almost everything is sold out :( " said another one. "Literally had items in my basket and while checking out they “sold out” Okay", added someone else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)

As soon as the sale was announced, it appears that everyone flocked to the official website which may have gotten clogged because of its high traffic. A fan in the comment section highlights the issue. "The website is malfunctioning. I think everyone is on it!" claimed the person. With respect to the same issue, another one added, "Can y’all fix the website?".

Some were left disappointed and noted how they would rather go to another website rather than deal with reading 'out of stock' on the SKIMS website. "Meh. Eve thing sold out. Kinda tired of scarcity marketing and out-of-stock items at this point. Going to different brands to meet my needs" said a person in a discouraged manner.

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8767201/kardashian-fans-slam-selfish-kim-snub-skims-models/

https://skims.com/collections/swim

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Shares Details About How Mom Kris Jenner Met Her BF Corey Gamble: "So Happy For That"

Here’s How Kim Kardashian’s Desire to Become a Size Zero Affected Her Relationship With Pete Davidson