Kourtney Kardashian Asks Hulu Cameras to Exit Room to Spend Romantic Time With Travis: “This Is So Cute”

The popular reality series on Hulu, The Kardashians, recently aired an episode in which Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and Travis Barker, 47, were celebrating their first wedding anniversary. Kourtney politely asked the Hulu cameras to leave the room so that they can have some private moments during their romantic retreat.

The Blink-182 drummer created a lovely setting for his wife that featured a stunning arrangement of flowers on a beach. The couple was seen sharing some intimate moments on the sand in the midst of the roses. That is when Barker surprised the reality star with a photo album and a necklace.

Kourtney was overjoyed with her gifts, and Barker revealed that he gifted her a diamond heart necklace to replace the necklace she received for Christmas which was stolen, according to The U.S. Sun. She declared that the new necklace is "a little bit more beautiful" and said it was "just the most thoughtful thing ever."

Later, the couple returned to their hotel room, which was similarly decorated with roses. She makes it obvious that she wants the camera crew to leave as soon as they go into the room. She exclaimed, "This is so cute baby. I think we could be done filming. Bye, everyone!"

In the same episode of the show, she criticized her family. Reign, 8, and Penelope, 10, joined Kourtney, Travis, and other family members at the opening of Travis' restaurant in Calabasas. Then a producer asked Kourtney in a confessional that her family wasn't present.

The founder of Poosh retorted, "That is my family." This remark is due to the ongoing conflict between Kourtney, her sister Kim, and their mother, Kris Jenner. This happened in response to Kourtney's assertion that Kim used her wedding as a "business opportunity" in a prior episode of the family show.

Kourtney was upset and resentful as she revealed that Kim wasn't pleased with her lavish Italian wedding to Travis, which Dolce Gabbana planned. "I feel like there's an abundance of opportunities," Kourtney informed her younger sister Kendall Jenner. "It's not about business, it's just there's so much and it takes precedence over hurting your sister. It's legit copying my wedding."

Kourtney had said, "She sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own, and she doesn't even see it. She sees it for the dollar signs, but to me, I see it. And I see it like, 'Oh, you were there, you weren't happy.'"

It was recently revealed that Kourtney and Travis are expecting their first child together. At a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, the Poosh founder shocked the live audience and her drummer husband by holding up a placard that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant."

The exciting moment was captured on camera and shared on Instagram by Kourtney. The video shows the crowd yelling in support of the couple. Travis stops the concert and walks down the stage to his wife, giving her a kiss as he welcomes the emotional news.

