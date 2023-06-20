Kourtney Kardashian Slams Kim for 'Copying' Her Wedding for the Dolce Gabbana Fashion Show

The feud between Kourtney Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian has widened with the Poosh founder accusing the beauty mogul of grabbing her wedding as a 'business opportunity'. "She sees it for the dollar signs, but to me, I see it. And I see it like, 'Oh, you were there, you weren't happy," Kourtney was bitter and hurt on the latest episode of The Kardashians while sharing that Kim wasn't happy for her during her lavish Italian wedding to Travis Barker organized by Dolce Gabbana.

"I feel like there's an abundance of opportunities," Kourtney told her younger sister Kendall Jenner through tears. "It's not about business, it's just there's so much and it takes precedence over hurting your sister. It's legit copying my wedding."

Also Read: Scott Disick Reportedly Reacts to Ex Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Announcement: 'Stings a Little'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

The reality star continued, "She wasn't happy at my wedding. Everyone else was like, 'Whoa, this is amazing. We're having the best time.' She can never give acknowledgment of like, 'Whoa, this is so amazing,'" Kourtney said, later adding, "She sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own, and she doesn't even see it. She sees it for the dollar signs, but to me, I see it. And I see it like, 'Oh, you were there, you weren't happy.'"

Sharing further, Kourtney felt angry that Kim was negotiating a fashion show deal during her wedding. "This was my wedding and how I lived my life every summer," she pointed out. "If I did it to Kim, she would freak out. To me, it was more personal. I think that's why it hurts my feelings because it was my actual wedding. The year your sister got married, you then made a deal to do this fashion show? Don't do it the same year that comes out four months later. It's not like I did their campaign, and then she did the campaign right after. Like, who cares? That's business, it's my actual wedding, and that wasn't a business deal for me. I did it because it felt really personal. She's really driven but doesn't know what's driving her... when it bumps into my life, that's when I'm affected. Otherwise, I'm just like, everyone do what makes you happier."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Also Read: Fans Believe Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Announcement Was 'Staged' and Travis Was Aware

Kim was presented to creatively direct the Dolce Gabbana show in Milan and she readily took it while attending Kourtney's destination wedding in Portofino, Italy, in May 2022. According to PEOPLE, the stunning celebrations began with a dinner party at Ristorante Puny, and the night before the wedding, the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan dined at Villa San Bartolomeo, which is part of the Dolce & Gabbana complex of properties called L'Ulivetta.

On the big day, the family celebrated the wedding ceremony on the L'Ulivetta grounds with a reception at Castello Brown. According to Harper's Bazaar, for the wedding festivities, Kim custom curated all of her sisters' outfits from her personal D&G collection, which she had archived with her stylist years ago.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Baby Bump, Announces Pregnancy with Husband Travis Scott

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Kendall, after listening to Kourtney, agreed and said that her feelings are "valid," she sees "both sides" and can see how Kourtney feels like she had her "toes stepped on." "I think that's what sucks the most though, is you talk about how special you felt in the moment of your wedding and it deflates it all when she does that right after," Kendall sided. While, Kendall noted, "as sisters" the family needs to be more supportive about their work choices and how their jobs will affect one another.

More from Inquisitr

When Kim Kardashian Threw Shade At Kourtney Kardashian At The Launch Of New Season of 'The Kardashians'

Kourtney Kardashian Surprises Travis Barker With 'Huge Announcement' at Blink-182 Concert in LA