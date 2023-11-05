When Late Ivana Trump Revealed Donald Trump's One and Only Weakness

It is well known that Donald Trump, the former president, enjoys "fast food." 2018 saw the exclusive disclosure of his vulnerability by his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, who was advocating a diet as part of her crusade to combat adult obesity in the US. “I can tell him 100 times, but he does what he wants anyway,” Ivana revealed that she watched Trump's weight gradually rise from 178 to 225 pounds over time.

Still, she complimented him saying "he’s not in bad shape". “He looks very, very good and is very healthy — his only weakness is the Big Mac, what can I tell you?” As she and Gianluca Mech promoted the "Italiano Diet," Ivana revealed the president's gastronomic tastes, which The NYPost had described back then as a “range of specially formulated pasta, pizzas, cookies and other treats that are low in carbs and high in fiber.”

“None of my kids are obese,” Ivana had shared then, “they’re all tall and slim and handsome and smart. And the grandkids are the same — good genes.” For parents who are having trouble managing their weight, Ivana has some tough advice. “If you are an obese parent, I guarantee your child will be obese,” she said while adding. “If you’re a lazy person, it’s much harder — you have to be committed to a certain regime and stick to it.”

As per The Hill, it's well known that President Trump enjoys fast food, especially McDonald's renowned two-beef burger. 'Two Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish sandwiches, and a chocolate shake' were the Republican leader's go-to McDonald's orders, according to Corey Lewandowski, the former presidential campaign manager, and David Bossie, the former senior staffer, in a 2017 released book.

In 2019, Trump celebrated the big win of the Clemson Tigers football team by throwing them a 'fast food' party worth $5,500 at the White House. As NBC News reported, the 2024 presidential front-runner called the feast which included pizza, fries, and more than 300 burgers the "great American food". “Because of the shutdown, as you know, we have the great Clemson team with us, so we went out and ordered American fast food paid for by me,” the ex-president said in the East Room while standing in front of a table laden with food from Wendy's, McDonald's, Burger King, and Dominos served on silver platters. Trump told reporters ahead of the event that he believed the team's selection would be successful since it included "very large people that like eating."

WATCH: President Trump hosted the Clemson Tigers at the White House to celebrate their national championship.



The president provided the team with a fast-food feast, which he said he paid for himself. pic.twitter.com/q9fZL3fNIo — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 15, 2019

The team's on-field accomplishments were commended by the former president: "To the athletes today, who have eaten more than anyone ever: You inspire America. You have," he said. The event which marked the team's second White House visit since 2016 was attended by the football team, coaches, guests, and Clemson University President James Clements present, along with the South Carolina congressional delegation, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, Acting Secretary of Defense Pat Shanahan, and Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

