When Donald Trump Mocked Joe Biden's Re-election Plans : "I Don’t Think He Can”

Even though President Joe Biden had mentioned seeking reelection as early as May at an Easter gathering, it was during the infamous 40-minute interview with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson that former President Donald Trump mocked him. "There’s something wrong,” Trump stated when asked if he thinks Biden will run in 2024. “I saw his answer today on television … it was a long answer about the eggs and this and that, look I don’t think he can.” As reported by The Hill, Biden had remarked, “​​I’m planning on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet.”

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Disturbing Remark Regarding a Child: “I’m Going to Be Dating Her in 10 Years”

After announcing his bid, Biden recently stated that he couldn't let Trump win, "If Trump wasn't running, I'm not sure I'd be running," the Democratic leader said during a fundraising event for his 2024 campaign outside of Boston. "We cannot let him win." "No, not now," Asked if he would think about resigning if 77-year-old Trump decided not to run for reelection, Biden said. "Look, he is running, and I have to run." "I don’t think anyone doubts our democracy is at risk again," Biden added to Reuters. Bruce Reed, Biden’s deputy chief of staff recently stated that the President is ready to complete his pending first-term goals if reelected. “We’re going to finish as much of the job as we can in the next year. And finish the rest after that.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Win McNamee

As per AP News, during the Democrat's first term, he outlined his specific objectives for prescription medications, child care, and community colleges. In addition, he has not kept his word on civil rights issues, including defending voting rights, stopping wrongdoing by law enforcement, and regaining the right to an abortion on a national level. Another top priority is still outlawing assault rifles. As per BBC, as the oldest president in US history, Biden will probably be questioned about his age frequently during the campaign. After serving a second full term in 2029, he would be 86 years old. "It's legitimate for people to raise issues about my age," he stated earlier. "And the only thing I can say is, watch me." President Biden addressed union workers in Washington, DC, shortly after declaring his campaign. He was met with applause that included "Let's go, Joe" and "four more years!"

Also Read: Donald Trump Lost The Sydney Casino Bid 30-Years-Ago Due To Alleged Mafia Connections

Biden throughout his campaign trails has subtly hinted at the slogan for the 2024 campaign as: "It's time to finish the job." "We've got a lot more to do," Biden said. "When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America - and we still are," in the three-minute video statement, Biden was shown interacting with American citizens representing various ethnic and cultural groups.

More from Inquisitr

Melania Trump Accused of Covering Up Family’s 'Nefarious Activities' by Former Advisor and Friend

Here's Why Donald Trump's Children Strongly Oppose This Particular Rule in His Household