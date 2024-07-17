Trump’s Doc Says Ex-Prez Was Lucky, Reveals Horror of What's Beneath the Ear Bandage

Recently, the former White House physician, elected to represent Texas's thirteenth congressional district in 2020, discussed the wound that Donald Trump sustained after the Pennsylvania rally. Following Saturday's attempted assassination, Dr. Ronny Jackson hastened to Bedminster, New Jersey to meet former President Trump. He revealed in a recent interview that the bleeding from his ear incision is continuing but should stop soon.

As reported by Nicki Swift, the representative from Texas on The Benny Show said, "It was far enough away from his head that there was no concussive effect from the bullet, and it just took the top of his ear off." The doctor went on to detail the appearance of Trump's ear without the bandage: "It was bleeding like crazy because the ear is pretty vascular and bleeds pretty badly."

During the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 16th, Trump was seen wearing a massive rectangular bandage covering almost his whole ear. According to Jackson, who spoke with the Daily Mail, Trump's wound bleeds sometimes and needs a bandage, so the ex-president may still be sporting it for a few more days. He told the outlet, "He took the piece of his ear off the top, you know, you're ear bleeds like crazy. But he's fine. Because luckily, it was just his ear."

He also revealed that the former president avoided stitches. Jackson stated, "No, he didn't sew it up because it wasn't really amenable to being sewn because it was a bullet. So it was more like a track you know. So they just basically have to kind of, you know, let it heal in. It's going to look okay once it fills in and everything I think." Jackson further noted, "He probably [keep the bandage in place] because it's also real pliable, and it bleeds real easy. The ear is just very vascular, and if you irritate it a little bit, then it just starts bleeding again. So when it bleeds, it gets all over everything. So he's got a dressing on it right now. Because he's been bleeding so yeah."

Additionally, Trump recounted what the physicians had informed him in his first interview after the assassination attempt. Trump told The New York Post, "The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle. I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead."

Following the tragic incident that claimed the life of one spectator and badly wounded two others, Trump went on Truth Social to disclose the full extent of his injuries. As per CBS News, he wrote, "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."