Trump Family Marriages: A Legacy of Love, Scandal, and Heartache

6 Times the Trump Family Made Wrong Decisions About Their Marriages

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sonia Moskowitz

The Trump family, with its wealth and influence, has long been a fixture in American society. But behind the glitz, glamour, and gold-plated interiors, lies their tumultuous marriages. From rushed engagements to lavish weddings, followed by bitter divorces, the Trump family’s unions seem cursed by a cycle of infidelity, public scandals, and deep-rooted personal issues. From Donald’s multiple divorces to Don Jr.’s troubled relationships, the pattern is simple; being rich doesn’t assure a lifetime of happiness. Here’s a closer look at some of the most troubled unions, revealing how wealth and power often fail to shield against the storms of love and betrayal.

1. Fred Trump Jr. and Linda Clapp

Image Source: Town and County Mag | Photo by Trump Campaign

The story begins with Fred Trump Jr., Donald’s older brother, whose life was marked by unfulfilled potential and tragic loss. Fred Jr. met Linda Clapp in 1958, and despite his father’s disapproval, the two married. However, the pressures of living up to the Trump family name and the weight of his own expectations took a toll on Fred Jr., which later resulted in alcoholism and his tragic downfall. Mary Trump, Fred Jr.’s daughter, recalls in her book Too Much and Never Enough, "They kept going through the motions of their day-to-day lives without acknowledging the problems in their marriage." Fred Jr.’s drinking led to erratic and harrowing behavior, including one instance where he drunkenly brandished a gun at Clapp, terrifying her. Having never confronted their problems head-on, by 1970, Clapp had had enough and threw Fred Jr. out of the house, filing for divorce shortly afterward. Tragically, Fred Jr.’s struggles with alcohol eventually led to his untimely death in 1981, marking a sorrowful end to a marriage that never had a chance to heal.

2. Donald and Ivana Trump

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bob Sacha/Corbis

Donald Trump’s first marriage to Ivana Zelníčková was, at first glance, a picture of success. The couple, who met in 1976, quickly became one of New York’s most prominent power couples. They tied the knot in 1977 and had three children— Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. Donald was however notoriously uninvolved as a father, which Ivana later confirmed. As per Vanity Fair, in a 1988 interview, she said, "I think it's upsetting to people that Donald and I have it all— we're young, we're healthy, we love our work, and we have a good marriage and children on top of that! People just can't stand that." Just a year later, Donald’s affair with actress Marla Maples went viral, shattering any illusions of marital bliss. The couple’s subsequent divorce in 1990 was a bitter, drawn-out affair, marked by legal battles over their prenuptial agreement.

3. Robert Trump and Blaine Beard

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tom Gates

Robert Trump, Donald’s younger brother, preferred to stay out of the limelight, but his marriage to Blaine Beard was far from quiet and low-key. The couple married in 1984, but by 1987, Beard was already speaking publicly about the control Robert exerted over her life. Her husband's demand for the final say on all matters strained their relationship, and Robert’s peculiar behavior only added to the tension. The final blow came in 2004 when Beard discovered that Robert was having an affair with his secretary, Ann Marie Pallan. Heartbroken, she reportedly took an overdose of sleeping pills but was saved by timely medical intervention. Despite her initial desire to work through their issues, Robert was unwilling, and their marriage ended in a protracted divorce that lasted until 2009.

4. Donald Trump and Marla Maples

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vinnie Zuffante

Donald’s marriage to Marla Maples was as short-lived as it was scandalous. After a highly publicized affair during his marriage to Ivana, Donald finally married Maples in 1993, after the birth of their daughter, Tiffany. However, it was believed that he was less than committed to the relationship. In a bizarre move, Donald called a reporter, pretending to be his own publicist, to boast about the many women interested in him (denying any serious feelings towards Marla). This stunt backfired when the reporter exposed his ruse, leading to a confrontation with Maples. Despite, these red flags, the couple married, but the union was marred by rumors of infidelity on both sides. By 1999, the marriage had collapsed, and the couple divorced.

5. Don Jr. and Vanessa Trump

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Wintrow

Donald Jr.’s marriage to Vanessa Trump followed a similar pattern— a whirlwind romance, a lavish wedding, and a troubled marriage. Introduced by Donald Sr. in 2003, the couple married in 2005. However, the pressures of being in the public eye, combined with Don Jr’s alleged stinginess and infidelity, led to a strained relationship. In 2012, Vanessa reportedly discovered that Don Jr. was having an affair with The Apprentice contestant, Aubrey O'Day. Despite the betrayal, the couple stayed together. But in 2018, after receiving a substantial inheritance, Vanessa filed for divorce.

6. Donald and Melania Trump

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

As per The List, Donald’s current marriage to Melania has been the subject of much speculation. Despite the couple’s outward displays of unity, rumors of infidelity during her pregnancy and a, in general, distant relationship, persist. Melania has notably reduced her public appearances alongside Donald, and there are reports that the couple leads largely separate lives. While they remain married, the future of their relationship remains uncertain, with many wondering if they will be the next Trump couple to call it quits.