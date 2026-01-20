Trump Abruptly Cut From Broadcast After Embarrassing Booing at National Championship Game

President Donald Trump faced loud boos when shown on the stadium video board during Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. This marked his second time attending a national title game, underscoring ongoing public reactions to his appearances at major events.

The reaction came when cameras briefly focused on Trump and his family during the Indiana University and University of Miami matchup, amplifying the stadium’s charged atmosphere.

Attending major college football games has been a presidential tradition for over a century. College football, which became popular at Ivy League schools like Princeton, Harvard, and Yale, became a major part of American culture. With flashy cheerleaders, loud music, costumes and snacks, these games are a good way to unwind and keep the spirit alive.

The game, which was held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, featured top-ranked Indiana (15–0) facing No. 10 Miami (13–2) for the national title. As Trump became the focus, several fans confirmed hearing the boos, and many were surprised by the volume of the reaction directed at the head of state.

According to The Irish Star, social media quickly reflected the stadium’s response. One user wrote, “ESPN just showed Trump, and he got booed out of the building,” while another said, “I can’t believe how loudly Trump was booed at the national championship game in Miami.”

The clip also showed supporters applauding Trump, who was seated with family, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and granddaughter Kai. Trump was also next to Sen. Jim Banks of Indiana, who was excited to watch the game.

“I’ve never been more excited for a game than I am to watch IU football play in the national championship tomorrow night. Go Hoosiers!” he posted on X (formerly Twitter) a day before.

Sen. Jim Banks’s wish came true as Indiana completed an undefeated season and won its first national title at the end of the game, beating Miami 27-21 in the College Football Playoff final.

According to USA Today, Trump previously attended the 2018 National Championship game between Alabama and Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Including the 2026 championship, he has now attended seven national title games. During his first term from 2017 to 2021, Trump attended six college football games.

Former President Joe Biden did not attend any college football games during his time in office from 2021 to 2025. Last year, Trump became the first sitting U.S. President to attend a Super Bowl, which was widely covered.

Presidential visits to college football games became common during Theodore Roosevelt’s presidency, especially at the annual Army–Navy game. This is not the first time that POTUS has been publicly booed.

During an NBA game in London, a heckler drew applause by referencing Trump’s Greenland capture. “Leave Greenland alone!” people yelled during the national anthem.

According to The Daily Beast, the incident happened as singer and actress Vanessa Williams performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic game in London’s O2 Arena.