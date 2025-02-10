Donald Trump’s Hair Fails Him on Live TV at Super Bowl—The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing!

Donald Trump has made headlines yet again. Though that’s nothing new for the President but this time the attention is for something totally different. He became the first sitting President to attend Super Bowl LXI in New Orleans on Sunday. And, it wasn’t his game prediction or his praise for Brittany Mahomes that has people talking. Instead, it was an unexpected hair mishap and the social media can’t stop laughing at it.

During the pre-game national anthem, Trump stood to salute the American flag. As cameras focused on him, they caught an unmistakable view of his thinning scalp. The bald spot, which was previously hidden beneath his signature comb-over, was clearly visible. That glimpse was enough to spark a wave of online mockery. The moment quickly went viral, and users on X (formerly Twitter) started dubbing it the “BSOTUS” (Bald Spot of the United States).

One user wrote, “The back of his head looks like deli-sliced turkey on a barbershop floor.” Another added, “The cover-ups are failing.” A third joked, “There’ll never be tariffs on hair plugs!”

The back of his head looks like they threw a piece of deli sliced turkey on the floor of a barbershop. — CletusVanDamme (@CubbiesFan82) February 10, 2025

The internet had a field day and even drew comparisons to past Trump hair controversies. It included his 2024 complaints about low-flow showerheads, where he claimed he couldn’t correctly shampoo his hair due to weak water pressure.

Trump’s attachment to his distinctive hairstyle has been in the spotlight for years. In her memoir, adult film star Stormy Daniels recalled a conversation in which Trump refused a professional restyle. He claimed his pouffy look was his “trademark” and a symbol of strength, much like the biblical Samson.

Even before entering politics, Trump attended a wig-themed party in 2006. There, he wore a hairpiece identical to his real hair. For decades, Trump has kept his hair combed in the same meticulous fashion. There have been rare instances where he made room for any change to his hairstyle. However, Sunday night saw a different moment!

What do you notice in this picture of Trump at the Super Bowl? pic.twitter.com/g3Wxk3vScf — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 10, 2025

Besides the viral hair moment, Trump’s outdated fashion choices were also a talking point. He stepped at the Super Bowl in his usual ill-fitting blue suit and extra-long tie. He didn’t mind sticking to his signature style despite it having been widely criticized for years. But Trump wasn’t the only one whose fashion choices raised eyebrows. Ivanka Trump was also in the discussion. Ivanka’s formal fitted suit felt more well-suited for a corporate boardroom than the biggest football event of the year.

For Trump, Super Bowl LXI was supposed to be another opportunity to make headlines on his terms. Unfortunately, his thinning hair and questionable fashion choices stole the show.