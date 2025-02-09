Is Donald Trump Suffering from Dementia? Internet Users Criticize POTUS After Super Bowl Interview

It’s not even a month since Donald Trump sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, and his decisions are creating a havoc within American and other countries alike. After his announcement of introducing trade tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China, he is going after Canada with full force.

He has repeatedly suggested that Canada should become the 51st state of the United States. However, Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, clearly stated that he will not let that happen.

In his interaction with former White House press secretary Jen Psaki on MSNBC’s Inside, Trudeau said, “I know as a successful negotiator he likes to keep people off balance. The 51st state, it’s not going to happen,” as per BBC.

On the other hand, Trump, in his Super Bowl interview with Bret Baier on Sunday, again discussed Canada. The Fox News host mentioned Trudeau’s comments on the legitimacy of Trump’s claims, confirming that “it’s a real thing,” as per Forbes.

“I suggest that not only does the Trump administration know how many critical minerals we have but that may be even why they keep talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st state,” Trudeau reportedly told the attendees at a summit of business and labor leaders, as per The Guardian.

During the interview with Fox News, he said that Canada would be “much better off” as a state of the US. He stated, “We lose $200 billion a year with Canada, and I’m not going to let that happen. It’s too much. Why are we paying $200 billion a year essentially in subsidy to Canada?”

“If they’re a 51st state, I don’t mind doing it,” Trump further mentioned.

However, Trump didn’t mention the details of $200 billion, which has left everyone baffled. However, a report by CNN claims that the majority share of the mentioned figure is “attributed to US defense spending of which Canada directly benefits,” while rest if from from trade deficit for items like cars and lumber.

Following the interview, people have been questioning Trump’s sanity. A user wrote, “Donald Trump is a demented moron with a personality disorder. I am not sure what is wrong with his supporters.” as per Irish Star.

This isn’t the first time that people have raised concerns about his mental well-being. Trump’s mental health was questioned during his presidential debate against former Vice President Kamala Harris. In March 2024, a petition was circulated to diagnose Trump for dementia after observing some signs during his speeches. Several media professionals felt that Trump was having a cognitive decline, as per Irish Star. The campaign didn’t lead anywhere and Trump ended up becoming the President anyway.

The concerns have been highlighted by his nephew, Fred Trump III, as well. He said that dementia runs in the family, as per Huff Post.

He said, “I know what I saw in my grandfather. I know what I saw in Donald’s older sister, my aunt Maryanne, who in the end … I am not a doctor, I don’t pretend to be. I just, I know the warning signs from both of my grandfathers.”

“Donald’s cousin, John Walters, had dementia. It runs in the family,” Fred Trump III told. Talking about his uncle, Trump, he said, “He looks older. And I get it … anybody who is in that office looks different than when they come out. But the things he’s spewing and the craziness, and he just can’t stick to a message. And he used to be able to stick to a message.”