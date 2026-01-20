“She’s Vile”: Karoline Leavitt Faces Backlash for Defending Trump’s ‘Joke’ on Canceling the Midterm Election

Last week, Karoline Leavitt vehemently defended, dodged, and spun the narrative on Donald Trump’s comments to cancel the midterm elections. Though she dismissed the claims, she was grilled on the internet.

According to the Associated Press, Karoline Leavitt came out and remarked that zeroed in on the fact that President Trump’s comments should be laughed off. She was referring to his interview with Reuters, where he expressed his frustration about how his Republican Party could lose in the upcoming midterm elections. He said,

“It’s some deep psychological thing, but when you win the presidency, you don’t win the midterms.”

However, he did not seem to worry too much as he gloated about his ‘accomplishments’ in his successful second term as president. This made him say, “When you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election,” and he shot down the lack of American support of Greenland’s takeover, claiming it was “fake.”

Reporter: “President Trump has talked twice in recent days about canceling the election. Why is he talking about this?” Leavitt: “The president was simply joking” pic.twitter.com/TZ8jIvZENx — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) January 16, 2026

The comments sparked concerns on the internet, where some users were not even surprised by his comments, while others criticized his comments. The White House Press Secretary realized the ongoing concern and dismissed them as a joke. She explained,

“The president was simply joking, he was saying, ‘we’re doing such a great job, we’re doing everything the American people thought, maybe we should just keep rolling.’ He was speaking facetiously.”

But the comments were not easily forgotten because another journalist pressed her again on jesting about “cancelling the elections” and reiterated how Donald Trump finds this topic amusing. The air in the room became tense, and Leavitt snapped, saying,

“Were you in the room, Andrew? No, you weren’t. I was in the room. I heard the conversation, and only someone like you would take that so seriously and pose it as a question that way.”

The social media once again erupted, pointing out how the calm and composed Karoline Leavitt cracked under pressure. A Threads user wrote, “The way they always seem to twist it around and make a snarky answer and never answer. The question is telling. It tells that the question hit a nerve and it’s truthful.” Another user was astounded by her reply and wrote, “Good god she’s vile.”

They are always “joking” when confronted — Manu (@Erdbeerdampfe) January 16, 2026

While the internet shreds Leavitt for snapping at the tense press briefing, Trump had dissed the Democrats. As per Time magazine, the POTUS had complained that the Democrats have the “worst policy,” and if he is standing in an election against them, then they should “cancel the election.”

He whined about how they are the hub of “fake news” and would paint him as a “dictator.” The rant continued, and Trump insisted that they have the “right policy” and emphasized that he needs to win the upcoming elections, or else they will find a reason to get him “impeached.”

If we connect the dots, Donald Trump expressed concerns about losing the elections. Therefore, Leavitt’s bending of the narrative and shooting down the concern as a “joke” is concerning, as Trump had expressed his interest in running for president for a third time.