Man Threatens to Kill Donald Trump Over Epstein Scandal, Claims His Team Will Be ‘Publicly Executed’ if ‘Truth’ Emerges

Donald Trump and several other members of the POTUS administration are facing new threats from Oklahoma man Jacob Hudson. Hudson was indicted for threatening the U.S. President, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Attorney General Pam Bondi. He also reportedly threatened former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. Hudson posted explicit threats on social media, often referencing the contentious Epstein files.

Well, convicted s– offender Jeffrey Epstein was known to have established strong connections with several known faces from U.S. political circles. Trump, the Clintons, and many others are believed to be close allies of the culprit. With a massive call for the complete decoding of the case files, conspiracy theories continue to fuel violent rhetoric about the extent of crimes these political figures have allegedly committed in the past. Thus, Hudson’s threats were tied to the same sensitive matter.

Using raw and extremely violent language through his social media posts, Hudson indicated that nearly everyone in the POTUS administration would be publicly executed if the truth were to come out. In one of his posts, he even made an alarming mention of the case and wrote, “You’re all gonna be publicly executed. They are all finna lose their heads. I promise.”

Jaboc Wray Hudson of Muskogee, Oklahoma

According to his current criminal court case:

• Thief

• Veteran

• PTSD

• Mental health issues requiring treatment

• Previously held w/o Bond

• Bond amended to $15,000 – 10/1/2025

• Bonded out

• Continued crimes while out

•… — Robert D in Tulsa – #FindYourPeace (@RobertDinTulsa) January 16, 2026

In another of his controversial posts, Hudson took aim at the FBI’s Kash Patel and his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, in November 2025. He had written, “You’re both gonna be publicly executed for hurting kids.” A third shocking threat dated October 2025 found Jacob to be tagging Patel, Trump and Pam Bondi together as he penned “I will literally slap the f— in taste outta your mouth if you keep bulls—in with the #releasetheepsteinfiles. F— you and @realdonaldtrump and @agpambondi and all the other pe—.”

In an additional post, Hudson taunted the government: “F— around and find out. Come get me h—. Try me. You’re all gonna be publicly executed … I promise you that.”

According to federal prosecutors, they got Jacob Hudson indicted, considering the violent extent of his political hatred. FBI investigations revealed he continued to make a number of references to Jeffrey Epstein in his social media posts. After being indicted, Jacob Hudson admitted to federal agents that he posted those messages because he cares about protecting children. He justified his direct attacks on several political figures because he believes they will be held accountable once the Epstein investigation is completed.

Meanwhile, investigators spoke to Hudson’s brother over the threatening messages and rants he posted. He explained that Jacob had strong political beliefs, which had previously resulted in him getting at loggerheads multiple times with his own family. Surprisingly, at the time of his arrest, Hudson had self-identified as Batman. As per court documents, “The defendant was screaming about wanting to kill President Trump.” This was the moment the prosecutors decided to detain him immediately.

Due to his hostile online posts, the Oklahoma man faces charges of threatening, intimidating, interfering with, and retaliating against a federal law enforcement officer. He is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.