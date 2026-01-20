“Trump Had a Stroke”: Doctor’s Claim Sparks Online Frenzy Over Visible Signs of Declining Health

Is Donald Trump desperately attempting to veil his health condition? The president’s health has visibly deteriorated in the past couple of months, but he has tried to downplay the issue. Despite the persistence shown towards asking about his health, he walks away from all the talks and tries to distance himself from them.

Appearing as a guest on The Court of History (via The Daily Beast), Dr. Bruce Davidson, Professor of Medicine, pointed out signs that showcase that Donald Trump suffered a stroke in the summer of 2025. The expert believes that it was on the “left side of the brain, which controls the right side of the body.”

The real new day is that trump had a stroke on Live TV How about we focus on that#trumpstroke pic.twitter.com/ak8f19fSyn — WTFGOP (@doggintrump) September 11, 2025

But that has not sparked public concern because he has appeared in front of the world, pretending to be in excellent condition. Despite showcasing some visible signs that mildly raised fan anxiety, the President has been making a fantastic recovery. He explained, “There are videos of him shuffling his feet, which is not what we’d seen previously when he was striding on the golf course. We’ve seen him holding his right hand cradled in his left.”

Davidson explained that in 2025, Donald Trump was “garbling words,” something he had not done before, but he has improved immensely, showcasing positive signs of healing. Even at the Mar-a-Lago party on New Year’s Eve, he could be seen dragging his feet, but he concealed it upon realizing the cameras were on him.

While the medical expert claims that the President has been making a recovery, he could be seen taking naps in public, an occurrence that is becoming more common. Recently, he was caught sleeping during the Whole Milk signing ceremony, again raising anxiety.

The Professor of Medicine explained that this condition is called hypersomnolence, or “marked episodes of excessive daytime sleepiness.” However, one might argue that it could stem from his working tirelessly to ‘Make America Great Again.’

This comment from the medical expert sparked a frenzy on the internet. An X user wrote, “TRUMP had a stroke. They tried to cover it up, but it is becoming obvious this man needs to be removed from office..like yesterday!!!!” Another Thread user shared a clip of Trump, writing, “Trump had a mini stroke during his Memorial Day speech in Arlington, VA.” Another X user tweeted, “The coward HIDES them because is NOT healthy.”

This is from CNN 6 or so weeks ago. I think he had a stroke – he’s dragging his right leg – my attempt at getting the word out, didn’t seem to go far enough #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/7A8qkzq99I — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) August 29, 2020

Though the United States is divided on whether the President has suffered a stroke or not, Donald Trump has dismissed concerns about his health. During an exclusive interview with The Wall Street Journal, he corrected that he underwent a CT scan in October 2025, not a detailed MRI scan. He “expressed irritation about the public debate over his health.”

Donald Trump explained that he’s been taking larger doses of aspirin for the past 25 years, causing his blood to thin and causing him to bruise more easily. And he corrected himself that he underwent a CT scan in October, when he had previously incorrectly told the press that he had taken a detailed MRI scan.

He shut down any other ongoing rumor of his health lingering on the internet. He even addressed him sleeping during meetings or having trouble hearing, claiming it was morphed and a perfectly timed picture of him “blinking” that showed him sleeping. Thus, emphasizing his current health is ideal.