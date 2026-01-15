Trump’s Awkward Whole Milk Signing Sparks Backlash, Netizens Demand ‘Another Cognitive Test’

President Donald Trump can’t seem to keep himself away from making headlines. This time, it’s not for threatening a country’s leader, but for appearing to fall asleep during a milk legislation signing at the Oval Office.

In a video shared on X, he could be seen keeping his eyes closed as Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins talked about the benefits of children having milk. That was not the only instance, because during the ceremony, numerous people noticed on several occasions that his eyes were completely shut.

Trump: “It’s actually a legal definition — ‘whole milk.’ And it’s whole with a W for those of you that have a problem.” pic.twitter.com/KaVSUC5FS2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2026

After waking up from his power nap, Donald Trump signed the document for the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act and lectured the kids on why it’s called “whole milk.” He said,

“It’s actually a legal definition—’whole milk. ‘And it’s whole with a W for those of you that have a problem.”

This entire incident was heavily criticized by netizens because he seemed to have dozed off during a live event. Moreover, this moment has added to criticism of his second term, as the masses can’t seem to ignore how he treats female journalists.

The netizens were quick to criticize the POTUS, with one user asking, “How the f— does one fall asleep in the middle of the day surrounded by a group of people and reporters?” Another X user wrote that he scared the little girl standing beside him as he let out a gasp of air and added that the poor girl “thought he was dying.”

Time for another cognitive test? — Mike (@Mike1006016) January 15, 2026

The trolls were not letting the moment slip, as another user mentioned, “The job is clearly overwhelming him,” and how he could sleep so comfortably in the middle of the day. Another X user mocked him, saying, “Being a p***phile protector is exhausting.”

Despite trolls not being able to catch a break from making fun of Donald Trump for sleeping, he overturned a policy from President Barack Obama’s era. He signed this new guideline, which altered the food pyramid and focused on providing full-fat dairy, protein, and healthy fats.

The new rule also permits schools that are taking part in the National School Lunch Program to serve students whole milk or non-dairy beverages that are “nutritionally equivalent” to whole milk. This program provides meals to nearly 30 million students, including 21 million children receiving their meals either free or at reduced prices.

In 2010, former President Obama approved the Hunger-Free Kids Act, making it mandatory that schools serve only reduced-fat milk. This scheme was passed to minimize childhood obesity and provide children with healthier food options.

But more importantly, it aimed to make free meals more accessible to the less privileged kids in the community. With President Donald Trump now signing his first scheme of 2026, he aims to provide kids with the invaluable nutrients that are necessary to grow and stay healthy.