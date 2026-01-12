“Donald Trump Is Going to Kill You” – MAGA Senator Issues Grim Warning to World Leader

The existing political tension between the United States and Iran has been rekindled. Following threats of a preemptive strike from the Middle Eastern country, a U.S. senator has suggested that President Donald Trump kill the country’s Supreme Leader.

Appearing as a guest on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures (via X), Senator Lindsey Graham has urged the POTUS to respond violently, as Iran is being rocked by protests. The nationwide protests have reportedly resulted in hundreds of deaths, which Graham cited as justification for military action. He said,

“If I were you, Mr. President, I would kill the leadership that are killing the people. You gotta end this.”

He drew parallels with Venezuela, claiming that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be removed as Iran engages in “state-sponsored terrorism” in the region. The criticism was far from over, calling Khamenei a “modern-day Hitler” and saying he is a “religious Nazi” killing innocent people for his personal goals.

The future of Iran belongs to its people. President @realDonaldTrump has shown he knows how to support them and how to deter the ayatollah. A new day is coming. pic.twitter.com/uBq96MLTSh — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 11, 2026

He explained how taking down the Ayatollah would create peace in the Middle Eastern region, with “Israel and Saudi make peace.” He emphasized that if Khamenei hangs on, it would be a “giant Obama step backward.” Graham added,

“I have faith in you, Mr. President, I have trust in you. You are the Ronald Reagan-plus of our time.”

Graham, in a message to Ayatollah, said on Fox News: “You need to understand, if you keep killing your people who are demanding a better life, Donald J. Trump is gonna kill you.”

In another X post, he shared a picture of himself and President Trump, calling him a “symbol of support for the protestors.” He further wrote that he stands with the people of Iran, as they are “rightly protesting against their oppression.” He concluded the tweet with four words: “Make Iran Great Again.”

I am so proud of @POTUS and @SecRubio for being in the corner of the people of Iran and their protests against oppression. The Make Iran Great Again hat that I showcased with President Trump has clearly become – in his own words now – a symbol of support for the protestors.… pic.twitter.com/StCza1oAem — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 10, 2026

In light of the Senator’s comments, Donald Trump has told reporters that the U.S. military is debating whether to perform a military strike on the Middle Eastern country. After all, the country is using force on the protestors to thin out the crowd, as per The Hill.

The POTUS believes that “they’re starting to” cross the red line, mentioning how some innocent protesters were “killed.” He emphasized that they are keeping a close eye on the entire situation and considering “some strong options.” Trump said,

“There seemed to be some people killed that aren’t supposed to be killed. But we’re looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it and we’re looking at some strong options and we’re going to making a determination.”

The President shared that a meeting is being set by the leaders of the two countries after they contacted them to “negotiate.” To rub it on their face, he thinks, “They’re tired of being beat up by the United States.” The Middle Eastern country has been shaken down with constant clashes between protestors and security forces, creating civil unrest that continues on the streets, defying the government.