Jon Stewart Explains Why Donald Trump “Is Not Hitler” — and the Jab Couldn’t Be More Brutal

Donald Trump’s approval ratings have hit an all-time low, and the reasons are plenty. Be it his authoritarian actions or his rhetoric choices, citizens of the U.S. aren’t exactly pleased with the way the 79-year-old President has been handling the affairs of the country. It has even led many to compare Trump with Adolf Hitler, as some critics have drawn parallels between the two.

​Amid it all, late-night show host and comedian Jon Stewart shared his two cents on the comparison, which he feels to be totally out of place. In fact, during his Daily Show monologue, he made reference to the same and ended up making a joke about it in his very classic style. He started by explaining why Trump should not be compared with the Nazi dictator because the two of them differ at a fundamental level.

​He said, “People keep saying this guy is Hitler. No, he’s not. And I’ll tell you why he’s not: Hitler was popular. This guy is not.”

Stewart then continued to make a damaging statement about Donald Trump’s fragile ego, which causes him to become more despised than even one of the most notorious villains in the history of politics. Stewart said he has also noticed a shift in Trump’s supporters lately as they have now turned slightly sour towards the U.S. President. In his words, “It ain’t flying in a lot of places where you think it might be flying.”

​This has not been the first time that the notable comedian openly voiced his disapproval of the way that Donald Trump has been conducting himself. He recently sounded an alarm over how the U.S. President absolutely is not bothered by the changed reactions among his prized MAGA supporters. Stewart claimed Trump “doesn’t give a sh–” about the ramifications because of his activities, before remarking “What the f— is happening? What the f— is happening in this country?”

Coming back to the seriously dipping approval ratings for President Trump and the renewed comparisons with Hitler, it only surged after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. The stance sparked national outrage and protests after an agent named Jonathan Ross gunned down the 37-year-old woman during an altercation.

​While several videos and footage from the incident went viral on social media within no time, it did not take long before the DOJ, Trump and his cabinet defined it as an act done in self-defense. Igniting further fury from the citizens, the U.S. President ended up tagging the victim as a domestic terrorist. The comment was also backed by DHS Head Kristi Noem, who claimed the mom of two had weaponized her vehicle with malicious intent towards the officer.

​The justification drew widespread backlash, with even several celebrities on the red carpet of the Golden Globes mouthing a silent protest. They wore badges stating ‘BE GOOD’ as a mark of reverence to the disturbing incident. Meanwhile, Donald Trump changed his tone slightly in the wake of the unceasing protests in Minneapolis. After finding out that Renee Nicole Good’s father was a GOP supporter, the U.S. President sent a direct message to her grieving parents.

​Speaking to CBS recently, he said in an interview, “I want to say to the father that I love all our people. They can be on the other side. I would bet you that under normal circumstances, she was a very solid, wonderful person, but her actions were pretty tough.”