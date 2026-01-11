“He Has No Morality”: Hollywood Celebs Protest Against ICE and Donald Trump on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

ICE’s killing of prize-winning poet Renee Nicole Good has raised nationwide protests. In response, several celebrities paid tribute to the mom of three by solemnly protesting against ICE using lapel pins, bow ties, and pearl necklaces that read ‘ICE OUT’ and ‘BE GOOD’. Renee, a resident of Minneapolis, was fatally shot by an ICE agent named Jonathan Ross during one of their escalated confrontations on a residential street.

At the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, several A-listed celebrities spoke out against the violence carried out by ICE. Stars including Mark Ruffalo, Natasha Lyonne, Wanda Sykes, and Jean Smart were seen wearing pins and other accessories that clearly expressed their joint feelings on the incident. In fact, Jean Smart added her ‘BE GOOD’ pin right on the red carpet, before she stepped on stage to accept an award.

Mark Ruffalo spoke to Entertainment Tonight and openly criticized the U.S. President. He called out ICE agents as stormtroopers who do not think twice before unleashing terror on the streets. Ruffalo even questioned Donald Trump’s morality in such extreme tragedies.

In his words, “We’ve got, literally, stormtroopers running around terrorizing, and as much as I love all this, I don’t know if I can pretend like this crazy stuff isn’t happening. We have a president who says the laws of the world don’t apply to him and we can rely on his morality, but he has no morality, so where does that leave us? Where does that leave the world?”

WOW! Here was Wanda Sykes wearing a “Be Good” pin at the #GoldenGlobes to honor Renee Good after she was killed by an ICE officer: “We need to speak up and shut this rogue government down. It’s awful what they are doing to people.”

pic.twitter.com/6klxbJ2ZtN — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) January 12, 2026

Actress Jean Smart was also vocal about her opinions, as she mentioned how difficult it became to focus on her work while such unfortunate events took place. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, she explained, “Everything’s kind of a little bit overshadowed with what’s going on in our country. I feel like we’re kind of at a turning point in this country. I hope people can keep their heads. It’s going to take a lot of courage, and a lot of restraint… It’s very concerning.”

Wanda Sykes also echoed similar sentiments, as she proudly discussed the lapel pin she wore over her outfit. She described the DHS’s random ICE screening protocol as a rogue government measure that must be closed soon. She said, “Of course, this is for the mother who was murdered by an ICE agent, and it’s really sad. We need to be out there and shut this rogue government down, because it’s just awful what they’re doing to people.”

Well, the BE GOOD and ICE OUT pins worn by the celebrities are a part of a larger protest campaign that has been organized by the ACLU. In their press release, the organization has described it as a way of “reminding us what it means to be good to one another in the face of such horror—to be a good citizen, neighbor, friend, ally and human. Every day, everywhere, regular people are being good: keeping kids safe when they walk to school, filming fathers who are being disappeared from their workplaces, donating to fundraisers to support organizations that are keeping us safe.”

FROM AP: Mark Ruffalo donned an anti-ICE pin at the Golden Globes in tribute to Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer this week in Minneapolis. The black-and-white pin Ruffalo wore read “BE GOOD.” Other celebrities were expected… pic.twitter.com/pARkJeFSst — 🚨 Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) January 12, 2026

Coming back to Renee Nicole Good’s killing, video footage from the crime scene has shown an ICE officer stopping her car on a street. The 37-year-old widow and mother of three was fatally shot in the head and could not be revived even when brought to the hospital. As per the defense statement issued by the federal agency, they had shot Good as a mark of self-defense, after she allegedly tried to ram the officers with her car.

With the controversial nature of the incident, the FBI has now taken over the investigation, excluding Minnesota state authorities and limiting all kinds of access to key evidence linked with it.