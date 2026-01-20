“No Gentleman at All” — Donald Trump Trolled for Leaving Melania in the Rain to Allegedly ‘Protect His Overdone Spray Tan’

Donald Trump has shown a fierce dedication to his spray tan. His overdone tan has often been badly roasted online. Now, his love for tanning has again come under scrutiny after the resurfacing of an old video, and netizens are claiming that the President probably loves his tan more than his wife, Melania Trump.

In the video, Trump is shown walking with Melania in the rain, and the two share one umbrella. Trump’s tan is quite visible, and as the press approaches the couple, while the First Lady wants to dodge them, the President does not pass up the opportunity to address the media.

In the process, he drops Melania’s hand and covers himself with the umbrella as he talks to the reporters about his wife’s performance on television. He could be heard saying, “She did a great job on television the other night.” Then he added, “And I didn’t do so bad either. But she did a great job on television.”

Eventually, the President realized what he had done as Melania was seen to be wiping raindrops off her face. The couple then reunited and walked away as the camera followed them. Now, with this video gaining traction online again, netizens are slamming Trump for his ‘not-so-gentlemanly’ act of abandoning his wife in the rain to ensure that his own makeup and hair remain intact.

One user bluntly stated in the comment, “He was probably scared his tan would wash off.” Another user echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “Afraid of his hair going flat and his makeup running.” A third user chimed in, “What a gentleman, NOT!!!”

One commenter asked a simple question, “What man lets his woman get wet in the rain?” while another one observed, “This man is no gentleman at all, he hogging up the whole umbrella for himself and didn’t even cover his wife!”

Another user gave a lot of credit to Melania for putting up with Trump and his antics, commenting, “All I have to say is… she deserves an Oscar. To be able to put on the act in front of the cameras. We go for weeks without seeing or hearing anything about her, even as he tries to weather the multiple storms.”

One user highlighted Trump’s ‘narcissistic’ nature, commenting, “I love myself, I love myself, I love myself, I love myself, I love myself, I love myself, I love myself, I love myself, I love myself, I love myself.” While most of the comments focused on how bad Trump’s treatment of Melania looked, a few users also referenced Epstein and demanded the release of those files.

It should be noted here that Trump and Melania’s marriage has been the subject of repeated separation speculations, and the First Lady has noticeably been absent from the White House for prolonged periods during Trump’s second term.

However, neither the First Lady nor the President has actively addressed these speculations, and despite certain awkward and uncomfortable moments in front of the camera, they manage to appear fine in public.