Donald Trump’s Wild Fraud Claims About Ilhan Omar Go Viral—and the Internet Isn’t Buying It

President Donald Trump has beef with many of his current and former colleagues in politics. They include Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie, Nancy Pelosi, and more. However, someone he frequently targets is Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar. The two have been in a feud for more than a few months, with their issues with each other growing by the day.

Recently, Trump used his Truth Social account and posted a furious late-night rant about Omar. In it, he made a wild accusation about Omar, claiming she was involved in major fraud. While the internet usually indulges Trump and his new late-night rants, it appears that they’re not buying it this time.

President Trump has called for Rep. Ilhan Omar to be “sent back to Somalia.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/HDwOwSN9tr — AF Post (@AFpost) January 20, 2026

In his Truth Social post, Trump targeted Omar’s heritage yet again and demanded her arrest and deportation. But, not before he accused her of knowing about the alleged $19 million fraud. He even asked for a harsher punishment for Omar, claiming she should probably be sent back to Somalia.

Trump accused Omar of being fake and a “constant complainer” who reportedly hates the U.S. To justify Omar’s deportation, Trump played a twist on his campaign’s slogan to ‘Make America Great Again.” The POTUS wrote, “She could help MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump’s remarks against Omar’s alleged fraud connection and her deportation to Somalia have sparked backlash across social media platforms like X and Instagram. Netizens have reposted and re-shared the POTUS’s late-night rant about Omar, ridiculing his remarks. Many seemingly grew tired of Trump complaining about Omar.

There is 19 Billion Dollars in Minnesota Somalia Fraud. Fake “Congresswoman” Illhan Omar, a constant complainer who hates the USA, knows everything there is to know. She should be in jail, or even a worse punishment, sent back to Somalia, considered one of the absolutely worst… — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) January 19, 2026

One user pointed out, “For those keeping track, this is the 25th time since 2019 that Trump has complained about Ilhan Omar and done nothing about it.” Another one chimed in agreement saying, “That’s all he ever does, all bark and no bite.” A third one asked, “What’s the plan on addressing this controversy?” A fourth one said, “Wow that’s like the 10th time this year alone. Incredible.”

Conspiracy theories and memes followed by hashtags like #TrumpMeltdown and #SomaliaFraudHoax began quickly trending. The #TrumpMeltdown pretty much broke the internet, especially after legendary actor Mark Hamill posted it on his X account back in 2024. The actor’s hashtag prompted scores of his fans to do the same with many sharing memes and graphics about Trump having a meltdown in the comment section of his post.

‘100% RESPONSIBLE’: Hundreds of Minnesota DHS employees are accusing Gov. Tim Walz of ignoring warnings about “massive fraud” and retaliating against whistleblowers, as federal prosecutors unravel an alleged COVID-era scheme involving more than $250 million in stolen funds — many… pic.twitter.com/B8BieZjWbj — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 1, 2025

The DOJ (Department of Justice) recently released a statement about the fraud in Minnesota, which is being investigated. The non-profit called Feeding Our Future is suspected of committing fraud worth $250 million. It is reportedly the largest fraud scheme in the history of the United States. Per the statement, out of the 90 individuals charged, 60 have been convicted.

The Associated Press has also cited that the data released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota’s demographic reveals that 89% of those charged were reportedly Somali Americans. As mentioned, there is no credible source that directly links Omar to the fraud. She also strongly shut down and denied claims about the same. This isn’t the first time Trump has clashed with Omar about her heritage and accused her of fraud, and it might not be the last.