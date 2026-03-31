Trump Can’t Let Go of Obama, Revives Election Allegations Amid National Crises

Despite the current socio-political situation in America, one of President Trump’s favorite activities remains bashing former President Barack Obama on social media and making claims of 2016 voter fraud, which have been proven false and discredited time and again.

Back in January, amid the growing tension of ICE operations all over America and especially the heated situation caused by the agents in Minneapolis, Trump chose not to address any of those. Instead, he chose to attack Obama and Georgia election workers on social media, claiming that while the former should be arrested, the latter should be prosecuted for allegations that have not been proven true.

Sharing the screenshot of a social media post that accused Obama of working with “CIA agents to manufacture false intelligence” and attempting a “coup” and “erode Americans’ confidence in our democracy and President Trump’s LANDSLIDE VICTORY” in 2016, Trump once again hammered on the idea that he could not have won in 2016 because the election was rigged.

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Despite no proof of anything like that happening, Trump has continued to make such claims and has often dragged in Obama’s name to bash him on completely unfounded grounds.

In his posting spree, Trump then shifted his focus to the 2020 election and posted a screenshot with the caption TRUMP WON BIG. Crooked Election! on a post about the Georgia election results. Since he lost Georgia, Trump has been fixated on that loss, and over the next five years he has made continuous allegations of voter fraud because of the results.

Trump’s persistence led to the FBI seizing 2020 election ballots from an elections facility in Georgia on January 28. Prior to that, Trump had taken to social media to repost a claim that Italian military satellites had been used to hack into U.S. voting machines to flip votes from Trump to Joe Biden, as ABC News reported.

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According to that post, “China reportedly coordinated the whole operation. The CIA oversaw it, the FBI covered it up, all to install Biden as a puppet.” Interestingly, following the FBI’s actions in Georgia, Trump again proceeded to bash Obama, posting and reposting claims that “Barack Hussein Obama” falsified intelligence and “conspired with foreign powers, not one, not two, not three, but four times to overthrow the United States government in 2016.”

While this claim is based on completely unverified facts, it should be noted that Obama was the president in 2016, which means that if he had indeed conspired to overthrow the American government, he would have essentially overthrown himself.

Despite his claims being proven wrong multiple times, Trump has not stopped making them. Now, with the war in Iran ongoing and the immigration situation worsening in the U.S., Trump continuously brings up former President Biden as well, blaming him for the immigrant population in America.