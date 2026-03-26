Trump Calls Obama ‘Highly Overrated’ – Highlights His Own Cognitive Test Results

Donald Trump discussed his cognitive test results at a Cabinet meeting, saying that he “aced it all three times.” Still talking about the test, he claimed that “overrated Barack Obama” wasn’t a smart man either.

According to the Independent, he made the comments about Obama after talking about the cognitive tests that he had taken. He said, “I’ll tell you about President Obama, he wasn’t a smart man either. I know all about him. He wasn’t a smart man. Highly overrated.”

Trump then also shared his opinion about what kind of politician Obama was. “He was a great divider and our country can’t go through that anymore. Can’t go through it,” he said.

Trump on Cognitive Test: But I aced it. I got them all right… President Obama, he wasn’t a smart man. I know all about him. He wasn’t a smart man. Highly overrated. pic.twitter.com/t3hFU8NiTU — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2026

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Trump has claimed superior intelligence to the 44th president. He once took to social media and posted that he had a “much higher” IQ than Obama and even George W. Bush. He has never publicly shared his IQ scores to backup his claims.

Netizens fact-checked the President. They listed Obama’s educational credentials and made comments like, “Trump barely graduated from college, paying other people to do his work. Obama was Harvard Law Review, the cream of the cream of the crop.”

On Thursday, the President started his talks on mental assessments by saying, “I’m the only President that ever took a cognitive test. I took it 3 times. It’s actually a very hard test for a lot of people. It wasn’t hard for me.”

He then went on to say that the test started off with an easy question and that it gradually became more difficult as you progress. “By the time you get to the end, very few people can answer those questions. They get very tough — mathematical equations and things,” he said.

Obama:

~Columbia University: B.A. in Political Science ~Harvard Law School: Graduated Magna Cum Laude ~Harvard Law Review President: First African American ~Constitutional Law Professor: University of Chicago Law School Trump: “Governor of Philladilly”https://t.co/dezkCIsBNY — Former Republican 🇺🇸 (@Sjacobs2020) March 26, 2026

Trump then pointed out, “I took it three times. I aced it all three times in front of numerous doctors that I have no idea who they are really, who they are.” He went on to explain that his medical team told him that because the assessments were going to be done at Walter Reed, the results would probably become public knowledge, whether or not he did badly.

“But I aced it. I got them all right,” Trump stated before continuing. “And one doctor said, “I’ve never seen anybody get them all right. I’ve been doing the test for 20 years.”

The diagnostic test that Trump was referring to is the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. It is a screening tool to see if the person is showing any early signs of Alzheimer’s or dementia. It is not an indicator of how smart you are.

One psychologist even states that it seems as if it the test wasn’t a one-time screening in Trump’s case. Because it has already been given three times, it seems they may be using it as a tracking tool to monitor — not diagnose — dementia.

The President then seemed to take a subtle jab at California Governor Gavin Newsom when he said, “I would love to see anybody that’s a President or a vice president or anybody that has any chance of being a president I would like to see them take a cognitive test.”

Trump: “I’m the only president that ever took a cognitive test. I took it 3 times. It’s actually a very hard test for a lot of people. It wasn’t hard for me. It starts off with an easy question and by the time you get to the middle it gets tougher — mathematical equations and… pic.twitter.com/4FFivCvytA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2026

Newsom has not officially indicated that he wants to run for the 2028 presidential elections, but he is currently a top contender. There are reports circulating that state that Obama may even back Newsom for a presidential run.

In the same Cabinet meeting, Trump referred to Newsom’s dyslexia negatively. “You don’t want to have a person with a mental disability being your President,” Trump said. “And Gavin Newsom said he can’t read a speech, he’s actually a very stupid person.”