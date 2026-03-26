Trump Makes Wild Claim Democrats Were ‘Clapping’ for Him — Critics Say That’s Not What Happened

Donald Trump’s recent statements have somewhat struck a controversial note as netizens have widely disagreed with him. In one of his recent remarks, the Republican President made a bizarre claim about Democratic lawmakers applauded his speech at the State of the Union address this year. He went on to allege that they even passed around notes to one another, urging others to start applauding because they were “being killed tonight.”

In his words, “Did you see they were passing around notes? They said ‘you guys are being killed tonight. Start clapping.” There is no concrete evidence supporting Trump’s claims that the Democrats attended the address peacefully. Much like last year, they put up a protest inside the very same place where the 79-year-old spoke highly of his purported achievements to date.

Additionally, the address also remained controversial since it was recorded as lengthy, due to its length, lasting an hour and 47 minutes. Moreover, he spoke in an aggressive tone. Well, President Trump did not hold back while landing frequent attacks on the Democrats. He freely directed insults and ridicule at his opponents over dubious claims of election fraud. Trump also chastised immigrants. And now with his far-fetched claim, he further drew criticism from the public

POTUS: “Americans saw the true and craven nature of Congressional Democrats during my State of the Union… They’re the party of fraudsters, criminals, radicals, illegal aliens, high taxes, and putting America Last… Republicans are the party for every hardworking patriot.”

🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eWVkhxYhLO — Trump GESARA-NESARA Global 🇱🇷 (@patriotQfstrump) March 26, 2026

Taking to social media, netizens called him out for making unsubstantiated claims. Some even criticized his age and remarked that these false statements were a result of his age. A commenter wrote, “Nobody cares enough about him to stage an intervention for his overall wellness. It’s elder abuse.” Another netizen penned “Trump’s delusions seem to be getting grander.”

Recoiling to one of the most surprising protests encountered on the day of the State of the Union address, Trump’s very entry into the chamber prompted a Democratic representative to hoist a banner. It read: “Black people aren’t apes”, which was a stirring reminder of Trump’s racist post against the Obamas. As Al Green refused to back down and remove the banner, he was escorted out of the chamber.

Besides him, Rep. Ilhan Omar was also seen voicing her disagreement with Trump’s statements when he ended up saying, “The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.” The U.S. President made a remark that included a joke as he asked the audience to stand up if they agreed with what he said. In retaliation, Omar shouted back and said, “You have killed Americans. You should be ashamed.”

The argument escalated shortly after, when Donald Trump clapped back and made a direct jibe at Somali immigrants in America. He called them pirates and attacked them for causing corruption and fraud in the country. In his words, “The Somali pirates who ransacked Minnesota remind us that there are large parts of the world where bribery, corruption, and lawlessness are the norm, not the exception.”

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump calls out Democrats over their State of the Union reaction. “They were sitting like dead people… no movement, no heart.” “They started clapping after being told… but it was too late.”pic.twitter.com/HgcXD27xEa — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 26, 2026

All in all, it was hard to deduce Trump’s State of the Union address as being successful. There were multiple exaggerated or false claims on matters of economy, immigration and crime.

For instance, the President claimed that there were no crime records since his presidency in Washington, D.C., but this strongly contradicted the available police data. Meanwhile, several Democratic lawmakers described the speech as one filled with a ‘litany of lies’, since all of it was far beyond the real facts and figures.