President Donald Trump’s anticipated State of the Union address hit an unexpected interruption when a Democratic lawmaker staged a protest shortly after his arrival. Within minutes of the event, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, silently held up a sign reading, “Black people aren’t apes!” The protest followed Trump’s recent post on Truth Social depicting former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama using a racist trope involving apes.

Republican lawmakers attempted to block the sign from view as Trump entered the chamber. Soon after, Green was escorted out of the House chamber after disrupting the proceedings. A subsequent resolution condemned the lawmaker’s behavior as a “breach of proper conduct.”

In his defense, Green described his actions as a stand against racism. He said tolerating such behavior would only perpetuate it.

In his words, “I wanted the president to see it, and he saw it, and I told him, Black people are not apes, and for him to do what he did was racist, and he knows it. But sometimes we have to let him know in public that we know it. We are back to a point where people have to take a stand. I’m just a person who has done it. There are many others, I believe, who would.”

As Green was escorted out, chants of “USA” erupted from many members in the chamber. However, others, including Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, attempted to grab the sign and moved toward him, contributing to the tense atmosphere. Democratic leadership, meanwhile, urged members to maintain decorum, underscoring the partisan divide.

The chaotic moment prompted House Speaker Mike Johnson to direct the sergeant at arms to restore order. He said, “Members are engaging in willful and continuing breach of decorum, and the chair is prepared to direct the sergeant at arms to restore order to the joint session.”

This was not the first time Green had openly protested members of the ruling party. Last year, the House voted to censure him. This time, he said, his actions were intended to show support for the Obamas, whom he and other critics said were targeted by a racist post.

​The White House defended the controversial Truth Social post, stating that it was part of a meme depicting Trump as the “King of the Jungle” and Democrats as characters from The Lion King. In the wake of the incident, Green’s actions have drawn mixed reactions. For example, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, issued a statement criticizing the Democratic lawmaker.

He wrote, “Apologies to the GREATEST President of our lifetime and the GREAT patriots of our country that support his winning AMERICA FIRST AGENDA. Al Green is an absolute embarrassment to the state of Texas. He is a useless, incompetent moron who has been waiting all day for his one minute of fame. Sad and pathetic!!”

Others, however, supported Green’s protest, describing it as an act of bravery and patriotism. Some critics accused Trump of being crude and tone-deaf toward the Obamas and said he had rejected calls to apologize.

Trump later said he was not aware of the controversial portion of the video and shifted blame to his team, adding that he had overlooked the segment that included the comparison. After the clip was taken down, he said, “I didn’t make a mistake.”