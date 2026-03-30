“Yeah, Cuba’s Going To Be Next…” Trump Again Claims That Cuba Would Be “Next”

Amid the ongoing war with Iran, President Donald Trump has again claimed that Cuba is “next.” On March 30, a reporter asked Trump, “You mentioned that Cuba will be next, what did you mean by that exactly?” To this, the President said, “Yeah, Cuba’s going to be next. Cuba’s a mess, it’s a failing country, and they’re going to be next.”

He then added, “Within a short period of time, it’s going to fail, and we will be there to help it out. We’ll be there to help our good Cuban-Americans out.” It should be noted that America is already in a war with Iran, and before that, the U.S. had attacked Venezuela and captured its President Nicolás Maduro.

The U.S. attack on Venezuela has affected Cuba’s fuel and power situation, as the country largely depended on Venezuela for both. Previously, as Cuba’s situation worsened over time and the country entered a national power crisis, Trump wanted to capitalize on it, saying he felt he “can do anything I want with” Cuba.

REPORTER: “You mentioned that Cuba will be next, what did you mean by that exactly?” PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Yeah, Cuba’s going to be next. Cuba’s a mess, it’s a failing country, and they’re going to be next.” “Within a short period of time, it’s going to fail, and we will be there… pic.twitter.com/VFIOTs9Ewg — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 30, 2026

He then added, “I think Cuba sees the end. All my life I’ve been hearing about the United States and Cuba. When will the United States do it? I do believe I’ll be the honor of — having the honor of taking Cuba.” Now, Trump has again mentioned that Cuba is next. His words show a rather concerning pattern of attacking countries and trying to seize control. In Iran, the U.S. also started bombing the country even though there was no imminent threat of them attacking America. America’s regime-changing war on Iran killed the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after which the situation escalated even more, with the war claiming more lives across the countries involved. However, Trump has continued giving misleading updates about the war and even claimed to have made a deal with Iran, which the country promptly denied, stating that no such conversations about a deal have happened. The war with Iran has also affected fuel prices in the U.S. as they have gone up. In a situation like this, Trump’s comments about attacking Cuba have naturally raised concerns, especially because the country has not shown any interest in accepting foreign help regarding its internal matters. Previously, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel had mentioned that if any conversation with the U.S. were to happen, he would expect it to happen “under the principles of equality and respect for the political systems of both countries, sovereignty and self-determination.”

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However, Trump’s claims regarding Cuba appear more as threats. Netizens also took a rather critical approach to his comment as one user commented X, “Your plan is to attack Cuba next but the problem is that you first need to win against Iran which is not the case right now.”

Another user directly said, “All he thinks about is to destabilize other countries!” A third one chimed in, “This means that Donald Trump is gradually eyeing the smaller countries of the world, now it is Cuba’s turn.”

A number of comments also asked about the ongoing situation in Cuba and whether Trump can indeed do anything about the country given the current crisis that the US is going through.