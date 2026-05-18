Longtime Donald Trump critic Mary Trump released her own cryptocurrency to mock him. (Image credit: X/ @MaryLTrump; Wikimedia Commons/ The White House)

Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, launched a meme coin to mock him and his failing cryptocurrency venture. Mary launched a meme coin $MARY on her website marymeme.com and posted on X, “They said I’d never touch crypto, So I built my own coin. Oops.”

Mary’s cryptocurrency does not follow a gold theme, but has a caricature of her with raised middle fingers, and the president is in the back, crying and running. The coin has the word “REDACTED” in red. The bottom reads, “Based Niece Coin” and “Truth Over Trump.” The coin also has a picture of files, referring to the Epstein files.

$TRUMP coin launched at $74 per coin, hit a $15 billion market cap, has since lost more than 95% of its value. Trump held a Mar-a-Lago gala for the top 297 holders last month. Coin dropped 14% that weekend. The parody is writing itself with documented numbers. https://t.co/FtU2qZ9Kd9 pic.twitter.com/dEH6MxMeiq — Mike Young (@micyoung75) May 17, 2026

The official website of Mary’s meme coin shows Trump’s allies under the section “Meet our Team.” There’s Steve Witkoff and his sons, who are a part of the Trump-affiliated World Liberty Financial team. Meanwhile, Mary holds the title of “Chief Crypto Advocate.” This role mirrors the one held by the 79-year-old president at World Liberty Financial.

Earlier, $TRUMP turned political access into a memecoin narrative with its top-holder gala dinner. Now, Mary Trump launches $MARY as the next chapter in the political meme cycle. In crypto, narratives are not commentary. They are the market before the chart catches up. Narrago… https://t.co/Dr10msqxY5 pic.twitter.com/7vLTMv1jgK — Narrago (Formerly Memesteroid) (@Narrago_xyz) May 16, 2026

Trump’s niece mocked his own meme coin, which has tanked in value ever since it was released in January 2025. The market reached $15 billion, with one coin costing $74. However, now the value of the coin has crashed more than 95 percent, sending the investors into a big loss.

On the other hand, Donald Trump’s way to make money for the investors was a conference at Mar-a-Lago. He invited 297 of the biggest coinholders over dinner. Despite the conference, Trump could not save the coin from dwindling in value by 14 percent the same weekend.

According to Forbes, Trump may have made $1 billion with the Trump coin while his investors lost money. Moreover, the crypto venture offered Trump liquidity of assets. This came after reports that he lost more than $500 million in legal matters, including a fraud case.

Trump's made hundreds of millions off his crypto coin, even as Americans who bought it have lost billions. Trump is like the house in a casino, whether people make money or not, he always wins. Meanwhile, Republicans refuse to do anything to stop the Dear Leader's scam. pic.twitter.com/XPDVWtoZCF — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) May 15, 2026

Mary has been a longtime Trump critic. She even mocks him in her book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” In the book, she claimed Trump is a product of a deeply dysfunctional family.

In a response to her tell-all book, Trump claimed it is disgraceful and said, “(Mary) was not exactly a family favorite. We didn’t have a lot of respect or liking for her.” She has repeatedly talked about Trump’s alleged mental decline, claiming that her uncle is not fit to serve as the president. Mary’s Substack post aimed at her uncle and the Republican party for taking away democracy from her and several Americans.