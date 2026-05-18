Donald Trump revealed America’s updated counterterrorism policy, which aims to fight terrorist groups such as ISIS and Al Qaeda. The new strategy hopes that other countries will also fight against terrorism and not just expect the U.S. to be a “global police officer.” Considering the updated policy, the White House’s X account quoted the president in a post with a two-word caption, “NO GAMES.”

Trump earlier said, “As part of my commitment to defending America from all enemies, foreign and domestic, we are once again working to crush the threat of terrorism.”

Furthermore, he added, “As I said after our first successful counterterrorism mission, just days after I was sworn back in office – if you hurt Americans, or are planning to hurt Americans, ‘We Will Find You and We Will Kill You.’”

Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty. pic.twitter.com/NR2O8XYAFe — Invincible Core (@Invincible_C_KR) May 16, 2026

The post invited support from the MAGA community and harsh comments from the administration’s critics. With over 12K comments, netizens were trying to justify their opinions. One X user wrote, “Hell yeah. This is the energy we needed. No more weakness, no more empty talk. If you come after Americans or our people, there’s nowhere to hide. Period. Trump back in the White House = America is back to being feared and respected again.”

Another one added, along with a Jesus blessing Trump AI photo, “Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” One more supporter commented, “America is safer with a President who actually has the strength to fight the terrorists instead of being afraid of them!”

A former MAGA supporter who voted for Trump slammed the administration and wrote, “I never would have believed he would be the worst President in my life after voting for him 3 times, working for his campaign, going to 5 rallies. I am just shocked daily in shock at how this is the same man.”

Three time Trump voter, and I’ve never seen an administration as inept as this one. Trump is compromised and mentally ill. He’s mentally ill from the pressure of being a blackmailed slave. It’s so sad to see. Can’t wait until his term is over. pic.twitter.com/6XOnRCRSAH — ALEX ILICA (@ALEXANDRUILICA) May 16, 2026

Many netizens pointed out the photo that White House chose, in which he allegedly looks sleepy. As a result, they started uploading AI edits of Trump sleeping in the photo. One critic edited the quote and wrote, “if you hurt America…zzzzzzzzzzzz.“

White House’s X account has previously posted similar captions. For instance, one post read, “Simply put: WE WILL FIND YOU—AND WE WILL KILL YOU.” This was in reference to counterterrorism airstrikes in Somalia. The post claimed the Trump administration was cleaning up the mess left by Joe Biden‘s administration.

Similarly, another post from White House quoted former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, “We will hunt you down… you will be caught. You will be removed, and you will never return.” This was a direct message to the illegal aliens from the official account.