Trump Posts A Second ‘Blasphemous’ Jesus AI Image And Netizens React

Days after fielding backlash for sharing a “blasphemous” AI-generated image of himself as Jesus, seemingly healing a person in bed who looks much like Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump has done it again. He has shared another “blasphemous” image, this time of Jesus comforting and consoling him.

Beneath the latest post, Trump wrote, “The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!! President DJT.”

The original AI-generated image was posted on Truth Social on Sunday, shortly after Trump launched a scathing tirade against Pope Leo XIV. In the image, the president could be seen tending to a figure who closely resembled disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, or it could be a military service member lying in a hospital bed. Surrounding him, nurses, veterans, and military personnel are pictured, while other figures can be seen in a representation of Heaven behind his character.

As noted by the Mirror US, the background also featured American landmarks, including the Lincoln Memorial and the Statue of Liberty, while a giant American flag, eagles, and military aircraft hovered in the sky above.

“Trump is now posting AI images of himself as Jesus Christ healing, what appears to be, a young Jeffrey Epstein,” Democratic commentator Harry Sisson shared on X with a screenshot of the Truth Social post.

Trump is now posting AI images of himself as Jesus Christ healing, what appears to be, a young Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/zG2OQKbP9s — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 13, 2026

That Truth Social post came minutes after Trump wrote a lengthy tirade against Pope Leo. In that post, the president labeled the pontiff, “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” while claiming responsibility for his appointment to the papacy.

In the new X (formerly Twitter) post by Jim Acosta, Trump is pictured as being consoled by Jesus Christ. The caption reads, “Trump has done it again, tweeting another crazy Jesus post. Yes I confirmed on his Truth Social to be sure. Here’s the latest.

Trump has done it again, tweeting another crazy Jesus post. Yes I confirmed on his Truth Social to be sure. Here’s the latest: pic.twitter.com/x3JqeDdMkn — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 15, 2026

X users are taking note of Trump’s blasphemous posts on social media, with some taking revenge with posts of their own.

In response to the image of Trump being comforted by Jesus, this X user added to the image, writing a caption reading, “It was at this point that Jesus realized his wallet was missing.”

Another post was shared by self-proclaimed “internet freedom fighter,” Kim Dotcom. He captioned his post, “Doctor Trump Ad,” and the video reveals Donald Trump, in his white gown and red sash from the first post, while claiming miracle cures, in a clever mocking take on a medical advert.

Doctor Trump Ad 🤣pic.twitter.com/IuEn9J0mNx — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) April 14, 2026

Staying with the religious theme, another social media user shared an image of Trump, all zoned out during a meeting in the Oval Office where a woman fainted, and captioned it, “waiting for the rapture.”

waiting for the rapture: pic.twitter.com/DCql49OOjW — Al Lavallée (@ALavellee) April 15, 2026

While some of the posts are made in fun, it is clear from comments on X that many people are offended and shocked by the president’s take on religion and on Pope Leo and Jesus in particular.