Donald Trump’s Second Christ-Inspired Post Ignites Fierce Backlash Across Social Media

President Donald Trump posted another rendition of himself as Jesus Christ, sparking outrage online. The post follows a recent Truth Social image that critics described as controversial, in which he depicted himself as a healer.

Trump’s latest post on the social media platform featured an AI-generated image showing him beside Jesus Christ, with an American flag in the background. The image appeared to show him being comforted or addressed by the religious figure.

He appeared to anticipate criticism from Democrats, whom Republicans, his party, often oppose. Trump wrote, “The Radical Left lunatics might not like this, but I think it’s quite nice!!!”

Trump has done it again, tweeting another crazy Jesus post. Yes I confirmed on his Truth Social to be sure. Here’s the latest: pic.twitter.com/x3JqeDdMkn — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 15, 2026

Several MAGA critics on X have begun sharing it online, with the post now gone viral. The Internet pundits have spoken on his newest antics. One such netizen shared a screengrab of the Truth Social post on their account, triggering a slew of responses.

An individual noted, “While the world is expecting this man to behave presidential, to him, THE WORLD is his entertainment…” Another asked, “Nothing like moderating the tone of the rhetoric, right?” One more person asked, “Is he somehow trying to persuade people that he’s holier than the Pope?”

A fourth individual mentioned, “So, he doesn’t get that even some of his diehard supporters are against this?!” A fifth one wondered, “Where does he get these images? I know they’re AI, but I just don’t see him creating them.” Similarly, many have expressed their thoughts on the highly controversial images Trump recently posted.

It’s not just MAGA critics that have begun scrutinizing his posts like this. According to The Daily Beast, several MAGA loyalists have also spoken up against his recent actions on Truth Social. Journalist Meghan Basham from The Daily Wire, a MAGA-supported publication, and MAGA loyalist Riley Gaines both commented on it.

Their responses first came as a result of the now-deleted post in which Trump portrayed himself as a healer like Christ. Basham questioned the motivation behind the post, writing that it should be removed and followed by an apology.

Or, if the president assumed such a post would be funny. But she did say this: “He needs to take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and then from God.” Gaines appeared to share a similar reaction to the post.

Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he’d post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well

2) God shall not be mocked https://t.co/GViHqWeDEr — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 13, 2026

Gaines shared her response on X, asking, “Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he’d post this. Is he looking for a response?” Similarly, many other pro-Republicans have flooded the internet with comments of confusion and outrage.

In the aftermath of the backlash to the previous image, Trump deleted the post. But netizens continue to circulate it and discuss it on forums like X and Reddit. It was not immediately clear whether the new image would be removed.

The White House has not released an official statement, and the president has not publicly commented on the image through Truth Social or his representatives.