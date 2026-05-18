President Donald Trump appears to be making enemies left, right, and center as a new viral video shows not only leaders of opposition but also the very people who voted for him three times are now going against him as inflation rises.

During a recent C-SPAN call-in segment, a long-time Trump supporter revealed that he now regrets voting for him. He said the president’s behavior over the years helped him understand how “Adolf Hitler was able to brainwash millions of people.”

The scathing call came from Hawaii and was made by a man identified as Thomas. He spoke candidly about how he wanted to believe that the president was the “real deal” for a long time — however, he now regrets supporting him.

In the viral video circulating on X, Thomas is heard saying:

“I wanted to believe Trump was the real deal for a long time, even though I had doubts because I knew enough about his business history to think otherwise.”

“But now I regret my support for him, and I should have known better. He’s making it plain as day.”

Showing he’s hurt by the president’s action, he called him out for allegedly misleading voters and keeping himself above the country. Thomas continued:

“He’s a con man, a liar, and doesn’t keep his promises. He’s in office all for himself, and he doesn’t even try to hide his corruption anymore.”

More and more people across the country are waking up to the Trump con. Thomas from Hawaii, a three-time Trump voter: “I regret my support for him, and I should’ve known better. He’s making it plain as day. He’s a con man, a liar, doesn’t keep his promises. He’s in office all… pic.twitter.com/zV6dLAFOQx — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 17, 2026

He suggested that the “right-wing propaganda for profit disinformation media industrial complex” is also misinforming people and added:

“He’s the worst president we’ve ever had, and he’s the most corrupt president we’ve ever had.”

When asked if Thomas was a long-time Trump supporter and if he voted for him all three times, Thomas confirmed that he did vote for Trump all three times in 2016, 2020, and 2024 when he ran for president.

Thomas admitted that the vote was made considering all parties and candidates. Meaning, it wasn’t that he voted for Trump blindly, but rather that he did so because he believed in the president’s promises.

Considering Thomas has been a strong supporter of Trump in the past, the C-SPAN host Taylor Popielarz asked him what made him change his mind about Trump, and whether the U.S.-Iran war was the final straw.

Thomas said:

“I don’t think it’s one thing. It’s been a cumulative process, and it’s gotten so blatant now, and he’s just literally the things he’s, you know, he’s gonna lower prices on day one. He was gonna do this on day one.”

“Only he could fix all this stuff, and now I understand how somebody like Adolf Hitler was able to brainwash millions of people. I never thought I’d see that again in my lifetime, but it’s happened, right? I thought we got past that, but we don’t learn from history.”

He added:

“I know it’s hard. It took me a while to be able to say that. Very difficult when you commit yourself to believing in somebody.”

Reportedly, Thomas now believes that voting for Democrats, even if you don’t like them, is the only way to rectify the mistake of electing Trump and giving him power. He added: