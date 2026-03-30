Former White House Advisor Warns It Is Just ‘The Beginning’ of Trump’s Iran War

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon issued a warning that could concern many Americans. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Grapevine, Texas, Bannon said the Iran conflict may be just beginning.

On March 27, the former adviser to Donald Trump told attendees that “the decision going forward is obviously” at the president’s discretion. However, he added that “people have got to have his back.”

Bannon said at the conference near Dallas:

“You have to be convinced this is the right thing to do, particularly as the U.S. is on the verge of potentially deploying combat troops.”

Bannon argued the U.S. should escalate economic pressure and halt trade tied to Iran.

STEVE BANNON: If we’re gonna go to war, let’s go to total war. And what I mean by total war, let’s shut down everybody trading with them. Let’s go to UAE and say, hey, you’ve got like two hours to go to Dubai and shut it all down. The Pirate Cove in Dubai. Gotta stop. We gotta… pic.twitter.com/t4xDqSmCS5 — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) March 28, 2026

He warned that American families could soon be directly affected, stating,

“Your sons, daughters, granddaughters and grandsons could be on Kharg Island or holding a beachhead near the Strait of Hormuz.”

Kharg Island, which handles most of Iran’s oil exports, has previously been targeted by the U.S. military. Last week, CNN and Axios reported that the president is considering a seizure of the island using U.S. troops. According to unnamed sources, the Trump administration also plans to impose a military blockade of the territory.

According to CBS, about 84% of Republicans approve of Trump’s military action against Iran. Additionally, at least 70% of non-MAGA Republicans also support the action, though debate remains over how far it should extend.

A longtime Trump supporter, Deborah Throne, said she backs the president’s efforts but has concerns about a prolonged conflict. She told CBS News, “I think Trump is right. I think the Iranian people need to be in charge of their country.” She added, however, that she does not support extended U.S. military involvement, saying she believes Americans should avoid repeating past wars.

STEVE BANNON: “We couldn’t be in a more dangerous time than we are now in the beginning of the kinetic part of the third world war. And how do we bring it to a conclusion that’s in the benefit of the United States of America, our citizens?” pic.twitter.com/WPfK0Nd8cz — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) March 8, 2026

While Trump has not ruled out deploying troops in Iran, some CPAC attendees believe such action may be necessary. Others remain wary of deeper involvement. Janie Dean told CBS she opposes sending U.S. troops, warning it could become “another Vietnam.”

She added that the U.S. should act decisively but avoid long-term entanglement.

Former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz said that while he supports Trump’s military actions, “a ground invasion of Iran will make our country poorer and less safe.” He added it could lead to higher gas and food prices and questioned whether such a move would ultimately reduce terrorism.