Trump Gets Distracted Mid-Speech by Gold Tractor, Video Goes Viral As Critics Bring Up Qatar Jet

Donald Trump held an event for farmers at the White House and, while delivering a speech, briefly became distracted by a tractor. Speaking from a balcony overlooking the South Lawn, Trump discussed his policies with farmers, ranchers and industry executives, according to USA Today. During the speech, Trump paused to admire a gold-colored tractor and joked that it might be a gift.

He said,

“A beautiful tractor … a gold tractor. Somebody had me in mind. What’s that all about?”

He added, “Do you mind if I step over here and just look at that tractor for a second? Because I assume it’s a gift to me.” The crowd laughed as Trump continued, “That’s crazy. That is really something. Thank you very much for the gift. I appreciate it.” The president also criticised Democrats at the moment.

According to NJ.com, he said,

“Boy, can you imagine if I accepted that gift, what they would do? A Democrat can accept. We’re not allowed to accept. No, but that’s a beautiful machine … We make the greatest machines. That’s a beautiful, beautiful machine.” .

After the video circulated online, critics pointed to reports that Trump had previously accepted a plane from Qatar’s royal family.

Trump, eyeing a tractor: “I assume it’s a gift to me. Can you imagine if I accepted that? A Democrat could accept — we’re not allowed to.” Trump accepted a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar. You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/BbcPs9bcWG — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 29, 2026

One X user wrote, “Trump accepted a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar. You can’t make this up.”

The Boeing 747-8 jet is expected to be used as a new Air Force One aircraft. A spokesperson told The Guardian, “The Air Force remains committed to expediting delivery of the VC-25 bridge aircraft in support of the presidential airlift mission, with an anticipated delivery no later than summer 2026.” The reported gift drew criticism when it was first announced.

The 47th president then defended the decision, calling it a “very nice gesture.” He added, “Now I could be a stupid person and say: ‘Oh no, we don’t want a free plane.’ I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer.”

The event aimed to support farmers affected by sanctions and tensions with Iran.

Trump called for increased use of renewable fuels made from crops. He also introduced clearer rules on farm equipment regulations and offered expanded loan support to agricultural producers, according to USA Today.

Trump: We love the American farmer. I just gave you $12 billion. I don’t know if you know that or not. You make enough money. Doesn’t matter to you. pic.twitter.com/xhBCKsqZUx — Acyn (@Acyn) March 27, 2026

According to Reuters, the administration is distributing $12 billion in aid to farmers. Experts say the support may provide temporary relief but will not fully offset losses estimated at $30 billion.

The 79-year-old said he would seek additional aid from Congress.