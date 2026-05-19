Pete Hegseth has become the subject of online conversation after delivering a “flawless” Donald Trump impression. The Secretary of War spoke at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Hebron, Kentucky. He touched upon various issues and recalled the time Trump appointed him the Secretary of War.

“President Trump told me when he first offered me this job, he said, ‘Pete, you’re gonna have to be tough as s–t.’ Sorry,” Hegseth laughed as the MAGA crowd cheered him on to continue with the impression. ‘They’re going to come after you.’ And boy, was he right.” The internet was divided on the Trump impression, with various users praising the “uncanny similarity,” while others urged Hegseth to speak on more important matters.

Pete Hegseth debuts a Trump impression: When Trump first offered me this job, he said, 'Pete, you're gonna have to be tough as shit.' Sorry. Ha ha ha ha. He did. 'They're going to come after you.' And boy, was he right. pic.twitter.com/sOkpkMLwc8 — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 18, 2026

“Wonder what the prediction markets are saying on Hegseth being the next one to get the axe,” one user wrote under the video, pointing to the string of firings by Donald Trump. The first person to get fired in the Trump administration was Kristi Noem, followed by Pam Bondi.

Another added, “The nicest thing about this admin is that they all seem like they’re bros behind the scenes. Trump is telling Vance to wear better socks, Rubio to not worry about what the media thinks, and Hegseth to toughen up. And the Bessent rolls up and starts a friendly fistfight with Miller.”

That said, despite the light-hearted nature of Pete Hegseth’s comment, according to the Daily Beast, the Secretary of War forgot to touch on one important subject: war itself. The publication reported that the words “Iran” and “gas” were missing from the entirety of Hegseth’s speech.

Hegseth spoke at length about Thomas Massie, who has supported the release of the remaining Epstein Files and has also spoken out against the Iran war. “Thomas Massie has acted like his job is to stand apart from the movement President Trump leads instead of strengthening it,” Hegseth said at the event. “When President Trump needs backup, Massie wants to debate process. When the movement needs unity, especially at the biggest moment, Massie’s willing to vote with Democrats.”

BREAKING: 🔴 U.S. President Donald Trump: "I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further… pic.twitter.com/0syorYDO66 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 18, 2026

The moment comes after Donald Trump’s latest warning to Iran. The president took to Truth Social to issue a fresh warning to Iran, claiming that the “clock is ticking” and that they “better move fast” or there “won’t be anything left.” Trump made another Truth Social post, moments after Pete Hegseth’s appearance.

In the post, he wrote that the “planned military attack” on the Islamic Republic of Iran has been put on “hold” after conversations with the Prince of Saudi Arabia and the President of the United Arab Emirates. According to The New York Times, the Pentagon has revealed that the Iran War has cost the U.S. Treasury a baffling $29 billion, while Hegseth has refused to comment on whether and when the administration would request more money.

