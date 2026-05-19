JD Vance’s humor has been criticized in the past for being in poor taste, and it looks like the vice president may have come under the internet’s radar yet again after making a joke related to Donald Trump. Vance spoke at a manufacturing plant in Missouri, addressing Donald Trump’s vision for America to gain support ahead of the midterm elections.

“What I will ask you is if you want to make America great, if you want to protect your jobs and hopefully build jobs in this beautiful factory, if you want to make our streets even safer, if you want to rebuild the American dream for the next generation, vote against the crazy leadership in Washington, D.C.,” Vance said.

However, upon realizing that his words could backfire, Vance paused and reiterated.

JD Vance: "If you want to rebuilt the American dream for the next generation, vote against the crazy leadership in Washington DC" pic.twitter.com/w4gpJetSM2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2026

According to The Daily Beast, Vance rectified his statement, telling the crowd that he was talking about the congressional leadership. “Vote against the congressional leadership that will stand up and say ‘we care more about illegal aliens than we do American citizens,’ and vote for the leaders in Congress who have promised they are going to fight for you,” he said.

Various users were quick to dunk on Vance as they posted images of Donald Trump and wrote: “leadership in Washington, D.C.”

However, the slew of jokes on JD Vance didn’t stop there. Vance pointed out how the president prefers “conservative clothing”, claiming that he learned this the “hard way.” The VP recounted a meeting he had with the Irish prime minister on St. Patrick’s Day. The meeting took place in the Oval Office, and, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Vance chose to wear shamrock socks. However, Trump quickly took notice and jabbed at him.

Vance stated how the president made a remark on his socks on live television, as he said: “What is going on with those socks?” The internet was quick to criticize Vance’s remarks. “He didn’t learn from the ridiculous Home Alone joke that flopped in a crowd full of boomers in Maine,” one user wrote, referring to JD Vance’s joke about feeling like McCaulay Culkin from Home Alone.

Another added, “The funniest thing about Trump stories is how they always sound like scenes from a sitcom about a hyper-controlling boss. Imagine being the vice president of the United States and getting lectured because your socks were too interesting. Meanwhile the guy himself has been orange for like twenty years and nobody’s allowed to mention it.”

A third user chimed in, “Why does he find this funny? An orange dementia patient dictates what you can and can’t wear.”