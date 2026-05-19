Donald Trump’s Wyoming prosecutor pick, Darin Smith drew judicial criticism for alleged misconduct prior to Senate confirmation proceedings. (left- Flickr/ Gage Skidmore) and (right- Instagram/ @county17wyo).

Content Warning: The article mentions instances of d-ugs and s-xual abuse.

Donald Trump’s nominee, Darin Smith, was set to become Wyoming’s top federal prosecutor. However, a panel of federal judges allegedly found he was involved in grand jury misconduct. The misconduct was serious enough to overturn criminal charges against multiple defendants.

The decision came shortly before the Senate was expected to vote on Smith as Wyoming’s top federal prosecutor. According to Bloomberg Law, the Senate voted 46–43 on Monday to confirm Smith and several other Trump-endorsed nominees.

The attorney was accused of misconduct that led the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming to question whether the charges were fair and independent.

Three federal judges dismissed charges in nine criminal cases due to what they called a “deeply concerning” misconduct during the grand jury proceedings.

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According to HuffPost, Smith told jurors that the defendants were allegedly “murderers” and “bad guys” even though only one person faced a formal murder charge. He also allegedly said the defendants “did what you are going to hear about” and described them as “slam dunks.”

The judges who dismissed the charges found that Smith’s actions were not a single instance or a few minor comments during grand jury proceedings.

Instead, the misconduct affected the process from the beginning and continued through informal conversations between the charges. They also found that Smith handed out his business cards and engaged outside formal proceedings.

“This misconduct began with some of the first words spoken to the grand jury and continued during off-the-record conversations on breaks between charges,” the official order read.

The cases involve charges such as murder, repeated possession of child p-rnography, d-ug distribution, and illegal firearm possession by felons.

Consequently, the news increased media scrutiny and Democrats who were already opposing Smith’s nomination urged Republicans to reject his approval.

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats criticized Smith, saying he violated defendants’ due process rights by making inappropriate and provocative remarks to the grand jury. They also pointed out that the dismissal of nine cases could jeopardize public safety.

“Darin Smith, a Trump pick for U.S. Attorney, violated defendants’ right to due process by making ‘provocative and inappropriate’ statements before a grand jury, per federal judges,” the committee said in an official statement on Monday.

Darin Smith, a Trump pick for U.S. Attorney, violated defendants’ right to due process by making "inflammatory and inappropriate” statements before a grand jury, per federal judges. Indictments against nine criminal defendants were just dismissed, jeopardizing public safety. pic.twitter.com/oVogjdAX47 — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryDems) May 18, 2026

Despite the controversy, Wyoming’s Republican senators, John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, voted in favor of Smith’s approval. Both had previously supported his nomination, along with Rep. Harriet Hageman.

Meanwhile, a White House spokesperson did not immediately respond when asked whether Donald Trump will still support Smith’s nomination.

Furthermore, the report also mentioned another controversy involving the Trump administration. This raises questions about the credibility of key cabinet members, including acting attorney general Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel.

A grand jury in Montgomery, Alabama, has issued an indictment accusing the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) of serious financial crimes. These include 11 counts of wire fraud. They also include making false statements to a federally insured bank and conspiracy to engage in money laundering.

Prosecutors say that over several years, money was moved through hidden or undisclosed accounts. They say the funds may have gone to individuals linked to extremist groups. These include the Ku Klux Klan, the United Klans of America, and the National Socialist Movement, Aryan Nations-affiliated Sadistic Souls Motorcycle Club, and National Socialist Party of America (American Nazi Party).

The indictment also claimed that donors believed their contributions were supporting efforts to fight extremism. However, the funds were allegedly redirected in ways that were not disclosed to them.