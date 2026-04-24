Donald Trump Suggests 2020 Election Should Be “Permanently Wiped From Books” if SPLC Is Convicted

In yet another Truth Social post, Donald Trump has caused outrage by stating that “the 2020 Presidential Election should be permanently wiped from the books” if the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is convicted of fraud. “The Southern Poverty Law Center, one of the greatest political scams in American History, has been charged with FRAUD,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

“This is another Democrat Hoax, along with Act Blue, and many others. If it is true, the 2020 Presidential Election should be permanently wiped from the books and be of no further force or effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT.” As of this writing, the SPLC is facing a major legal controversy.

Let’s be clear: The Trump Admin’s vendetta against the SPLC is a sign of how impactful their work is. The SPLC has been at the forefront of exposing some of America’s most notorious hate groups, like the KKK. The fact that the Trump Admin feels threatened by that speaks volumes.… pic.twitter.com/G6kAsUpeUK — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 21, 2026

The Southern Poverty Law Center indictment alleges that over $3 million was paid to extremist groups such as the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), the American Nazi Party, and Unite the Right, between 2014 and 2023. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who took over after the firing of Pam Bondi, commented in an official statement released by the DOJ. “The SPLC is manufacturing racism to justify its existence,” Blanche said.

“Using donor money to allegedly profit off Klansmen cannot go unchecked. The Department of Justice will hold the SPLC and every other fraudulent organization operating with the same deceptive playbook accountable. No entity is above the law.” FBI Director Kash Patel, whose credibility has long been questioned, also commented on the matter, stating that SPLC deceived its donors by participating in a massive fraud scheme.

“They lied to their donors, vowing to dismantle violent extremist groups, and actually turned around and paid the leaders of these very extremist groups – even utilizing the funds to have these groups facilitate the commission of state and federal crimes. That is illegal – and this is an ongoing investigation against all individuals involved,” Kash Patel said.

The Southern Poverty Law Center was established in 1971 to fight extremist groups, the same groups the organization now seems to be funneling money to. According to The New York Post, the leader of the 2017 Unite the Right protest in Charlottesville was given $270,000 over the period of eight years.

On the other hand, an informant named only as F-9 allegedly received $1 million from the SPLC. The indictment states that the informant then stole 25 boxes of documents belonging to the neo-Nazi group National Alliance. Afterward, another individual was paid $6,000 to take the blame for the theft.

This is one of the stupidest DOJ cases in history. Southern Poverty Law Center wasn’t paying the Klan, they were paying informants to who were helping to take down the Klan. Unless you believe white supremacists all of a sudden took over SPLC, this entire case makes no sense. https://t.co/aHme13KoKr — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 24, 2026

That said, legal experts have claimed that the DOJ’s indictment of SPLC had “little substance.” John C. Coffee Jr., a professor at Columbia University Law School, told the Magnolia Reporter on the matter. “It is very thin, (and) does not adequately allege in my judgment any violation of the mail or wire fraud statutes (which are the indictment’s key allegations),” he stated.

“SPLC was under no duty to disclose to the world that it was paying secret agents to advise it about the activities of violent organizations. That it paid agents to inform it does not imply that it was supporting these organizations, even if the agents (with mixed motives) gave some of the payments to the organization.”